The 15 Best Organic House Tracks of June 2022

The summer months are heating up and we found the best organic house tracks of June to keep you cool. Check out this chart to find our top picks of the month.

This month trended with a number of tracks featuring non-lyrical vocals, most prominently heard on "Unfinished Stories" and "Lullaby." Also in this chart are a couple tracks with foreign vocal parts, while although the language is unfamiliar to many listeners, these lyrics from foreign tongues fits the organic house's inclusion of ... from across the globe. Hear this in "Even," "I Go Fair," and "Pájaro Azul" below.

Highlights this month came from organic house heroes such as Volen Sentir, Izhevski, and M.O.S. as well as from consistently charting labels like Where The Heart Is, All Day I Dream, Shanti Radio Moscow, and Anjunadeep.

1. STORGARDS - MISS U (JODY WISTERNOFF REMIX) [WHERE THE HEART IS] At number one sits this incredible remix by melodic maestro Jody Wisternoff who comes back for his second remix with Where The Heart Is. Just hit play and let it take you away... 2. DIM KELLY - BEYOND THE DEPTHS (ORIGINAL MIX) [ALL DAY I DREAM] Dim Kelly joins ADID again, bringing his energetic and playful touch to the little white cloud. Don't get too caught up in the daydream, because this song is made to make you move. 3. ARINA MUR - UNFINISHED TALES [AMULANGA] This track from Russian producer Arina Mur takes a the refined organic house sound and adds a vocal part to really make it stand out from the pack in this month's selections. 4. SERIOUS DANCERS - EHTEREO (ORIGINAL MIX) [MELODY OF THE SOUL] Those elevating pads, exotic plucks, energizing beats, and emotive themes keeps me coming back to quality releases from Melody Of The Soul. Don't miss this one from the Athenian duo dubbed Serious Dancers. 5. DIBIDABO - I GO FAIR (ORIGINAL MIX) [BAR 25 MUSIC] Trial chants, tribal rhythms, and tribal vibes in this mid-tempo tripper by DIBIDABO. Be sure to pack this one with you on your way to the desert. 6. JIM RIDER & EDUARDO MCGREGOR - SARIEL (ORIGINAL MIX) [TALE & TONE] Here's another hypnotic tune to listen to as you're caught in a the middle of a dust storm white-out in deep playa. 7. DUB.FORMAT - KEEP (ORIGINAL MIX) [THE PURR] Here's solid groove whose progressive-leaning and enchantingly rhythmic style is sure to earn a spot in tracklists across the scene. 8. JOEP MENCKE & BENAJMIN SACKS - EVEN [KLASSIFIED] Reminiscent of that Monolink sound we love, this collaboration of dutch artists builds a bridge between dance and song. Whether or not you speak the language of the lyrics, the feeling of duality of life is still transmitted through the music. 9. ZANKEE GULATI & AMEGA - WE ARE ONE (M.O.S. REMIX) [THE SOUNDGARDEN] M.O.S. shows up on our chart again this month with a tune wrapped in the feeling of mystery and wonder. 10. VENTT & KEPARYS - SALTWATER (ORIGINAL MIX) [PEACE SYMPHONIES] This track creates a beautiful atmosphere over a chugging beat and the vocals leap in the mix like bird calls from the jungle. 11. MADRAAS & REBELSKI - LEAVING PLACES (ORIGINAL MIX) [WHERE THE SHADOW ENDS] A track fit for any voyage through time and space from Madraas' own emerging imprint, Where The Shadow Ends. 12. MATHEW JONSON & QUENUM - CYCLOPS (VOLEN SENTIR & IZHEVSKI REMIX) [SHANTI RADIO MOSCOW] World-class producers Volen Sentir and Izhevski team up for this remix that takes the listener on a ride to the land of lush house never-ending. 13. NOX VAHN - LULLABY (EXTENDED MIX) [ANJUNADEEP] The vocals in this one are downright captivating. Join the thousands of others who can't keep themselves from hitting play. 14. RIGOONI - SEVEN FLAMES (ORIGINAL MIX) [MUSIQUE DE LUNE] This hidden gem stood out with its trippy melody and curious atmosphere. Stick around for the lead at the end. 15. LIQUID BLOOM X PERRE - PÁJARO AZUL (JAMIE STEVENS DEEPER VOCAL MIX) [DREAMING AWAKE] Jamie Stevens takes us on a deep trippy traverse through a Spanish vocal-laden head charmer.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below:

What is Organic House Music?

Not sure what defines the sub-genre of organic house?

Throughout the 2000-teens, a few new underground styles were emerging and branching off from the vein of deep house into what was being called playa tech, deep melodic house, and organica, among others.

It clearly expresses its genetic imprint from deep house, while merging with folk-rooted, acoustic sounds of the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa & North Africa, India, and the Mediterranean.

More recently, it has merged again with uplifting and euphoric melodies reminiscent of trance music from days of old. Beatport arbitrarily slapped a label on all these for categorical purposes and we've been gong along with it ever since then. And don't worry, even if your house music is non-organic, it's still safe to consume.

For more information, check out our deep dive into the genre.