Blackfire 500W Review: Mobile Power For Content Creators, Van Lifers, and Festival Campers

Here is our review of the Blackfire 500W portable power station, which is the perfect portable charging battery for people that need long-lasting mobile power solutions.

The Blackfire 500W Portable Power Station is the smaller of the two portable solutions from Blackfire currently available; they also make a 1500W available for $1299 that jumps up your juice considerably.

For most weekend warriors and those looking for a moderate amount of portable power, the 500W hits the sweet spot. It can be charged by a standard wall outlet or using the Blackfire 60W Solar Panels ($199/sold separately) in roughly 7-8 hours of good sunlight, making this a fantastic off-grid solution for those out for longer than a few days.

The battery features an easy-to-understand digital display that counts down your power usage using a timer and also lets you know how fast it's charging, so you always can quickly see how much juice you have. The unit is 12 pounds and features a handle for easy porting.

Blackfire 500W Portable Power Station ($499)

Who is The Blackfire 500W Portable For?

Content Creators

If you are a vlogger, photographer, podcaster, or videographer, this is an essential piece of kit for location shoots that take you off the grid.

With four USB ports (2 USB-A/2 USB-C) and two 120V AC ports, you can easily keep all your gear charged up and ready for action. From camera batteries to drones to laptops,

Glampers/Campers

For those just out in the wild for a good time, this charging station can keep your LED lanterns, portable speakers, small appliances, and even air pumps for inflating SUPs, etc. An excellent solution for those who need power for some small conveniences.

Van Lifer

If you spend a good chunk of your life on the road, this can be handy for charging phones, laptops, tablets, and other essentials when you are in motion. If you are off the grid camping, grab the solar panels for a natural charge up.

We might even recommend the bigger model, primarily if you use small appliances like coffee makers, blenders, etc. Because what's life on the road without your kale, mango, super smoothie!

So say goodbye to those nasty-ass gas generators; you now have options to run quiet power that can be used for various necessities.

We used this on a recent photo shoot to power our DJI Mini Pro 3 Drone batteries, Sony A7 III, phones, Lumecubes, etc., and it never ran out of juice after being used for over 7 hours on location for multiple charges. We will never travel to a shoot without this thing; it's now a permanent part of our production kit.

The Blackfire Power Station also features cool accessories that bolt directly onto the battery. The first is a Bluetooth speaker (Blackfire BTSM1 speaker or Klein Tools AEPJS1 compatible) that mounts on the side, and the second is a light accessory that mounts (twist lock) on the side for light when you need it without any hassles.

(Note: we did not test the accessories or the solar charging station)

Features of the Blackfire 500W