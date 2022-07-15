Blu DeTiger and Biig Piig join forces to get you dancing with their summer banger "Crash Course"

Blu DeTiger became a bass-playing phenomenon at 16 with her Tik Tok videos, and gained notoriety in her native New York by DJ'ing and playing live bass during her sets. Blu was also a touring band member with Bleachers and Caroline Polachek. More recently, Blu has been collaborating with Funk legends Chromeo, even releasing an EP with them in June 2022.

Indie artist Biig Piig is a genre-bending Irish singer-songwriter with over 200 million streams and counting. Her ability to transcend genre boundaries seems effortless, transitioning from rapping to singing and everywhere in between.

The collaboration between the artists just made sense, so the artists began writing with Blu's older brother Rex and producer Oscar Scheller, and "Crash Course" was born.

The video for "Crash Course" is an entertaining visual filmed at a Los Angeles go-kart track that shows the ladies racing around while teasing the lyric "catch me if you can!"

"‘Crash Course’ is a collection of New York sounds spun around and spit out onto an L.A. racetrack,” explains DeTiger. It’s dirty bass and high-energy fun. We had the best time making this and I think that comes through when you listen to it. I’ve been a big fan of Biig Piig for a while, she has a really unique voice and sound. It was really cool to collaborate with her on this.”

Biig Piig adds, “Making the track in L.A. with Blu, Rex and Oscar was so fun, it all flowed so great in the studio and the drums and bass line just set me off - I feel like we tapped into this divine feminine energy, and when the lyrics and melodies came I pictured us driving fast down a highway, GTA style blaring the speakers.”

Check out the track on SoundCloud below:

If you want to hear more from Blu DeTiger, check out her SoundCloud here!

You can also find out more about Biig Piig's back catalog here.