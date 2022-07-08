Blunts vs Joints: Everything You Need To Know About Cannabis Roll Ups

Knowing the difference between joints and blunts will help you get the most out of your cannabis experience. Here's everything you need to know about the difference between the two.

Which Do You Prefer?

There are countless ways to enjoy smoking cannabis. You can smoke weed out of a bong or pipe. You can mix ground cannabis with tobacco to make spliffs. You can even ingest your pot through edibles. But no method(s) of getting stoned are more popular, easy, and time efficient than joints and blunts.

I will start this off by saying that it all comes down to personal preference. But I've been a cannabis enthusiast for many years at this point, and the majority of the other stoners I bump shoulders with prefer joints and blunts more so than any other method of smoking.

So why are blunts and joints such a preferred way of toke up when you want to smoke?

In this article, we'll be diving into the differences between joints and blunts, the pros and cons of smoking blunts and joints, and a load of other useful information for both the casual smoker and the serious toker.

The Blunt Or Joint Experience?

While I can only speak from personal and anecdotal evidence, the experience between these is vastly different (even if the two are relatively close to each other from an outward appearance). But let me drop my thoughts on the matter below so that we can get a bird's eye view.

Smoking A Joint

A slow burning joint just before the day is a great way to wake up

Joints are typically rolled up in white or tan papers that are light and thin, meaning they tend to burn at a much quicker pace compared to blunts. Joints typically tend to have less amounts of weed rolled up in them as well, sometimes as little as two grams, which also decreases the amount of burn time.

The benefit here is that joints tend to be much more flexible and transportable. What I mean by that is you can often roll joints on the go in buses, parks, walks, or whenever. And because of the lighter cannabis amount, they also mix well with other leafs such as tobacco to make spliffs. So sure, they're not as much of a party as blunts might be but they make up for it in portability.

So what are the pros of smoking a joint?

Well, the flexibility to smoke them on the go and the option to lace them with a pinch of tobacco is usually enough to sway many people towards making joints their favorite method of smoking. An extra benefit of joints is that they are far more common and available, and you can easily find pre-rolled joints at most common dispensaries.

The cons of smoking joints are that, unless you roll them very well or maybe include the filter, the flimsy paper that you use to make smoking the tail ends of the joint fairly tough. This often leads to wasted weed, burnt finders, and a harsher smoking experience.

Smoking A Blunt

Blunts burn hard and heavy, and certainly pack a punch

By and large, blunts tend to offer much more of a party. When you are looking to sink into the couch, his the studio with the homies, or settle into a 64 race cup in Mario Kart, blunts are the preferred method to go.

Blunts are typically rolled thicker than joints, meaning you can fill them with more ground cannabis. And because the weed inside of them is packed more densely, blunts typically burn slower compared to joints. The effect is elongated even further by third-party coatings, glues, and different materials that also reduce the speed at which blunts tend to burn.

The pros of smoking blunts are that they burn more slowly and can pack a far more serious punch. And because blunts are typically rolled from emptied out cigars or speciality papers, it is often easier to smoke using flavored blunt wraps (which adds an extra party quality to the smoking experience).

The cons of smoking blunts are that they are quite the commitment. You can roll a lot of ground weed and shake into a blunt and you better be prepared to smoke it all in the next sitting. Because the weed is packed to densely in the blunt wrap, the inner core continues to burn much like a conventional cigarette would. Which means that anytime you're not puffing, your flower is going up in smoke. Blunts are lavish, but not for the frugal smoker.

Does The Burn Time Of The Cannabis Differ?

So that we've broken down some of the pros and cons of smoking both blunts and joints, let's dive into exactly how much mileage you can expect ot get our of your weed when smoking each. Granted, it is important to keep in mind that all of the following numbers are open to variation, because factors such as dryness, size, strain, paper, and more can all affect how slowly the it will burn.

But anyways, let's dive into the burn times of blunts vs. joints.

The burn time on a joint ranges between roughly 5-15 minutes, with smaller joints consisting of only 1/4 gram burning fairly quickly with larger joints (one gram or more) to take upwards of 15 minutes or longer. These times may also fluctuate more you are passing the joint around, as the direct inhalation will burn the flower faster than if it is allowed to rest between tokes.

As stated above, blunts take a bit longer to burn, and one can expect to spend up to 25 minutes smoking a blunt. The density in which blunt flower is packed means that it burns slower, though more consistently which leads to these longer times.

The Final Wrap: Blunt vs Joint (...or Spliffs)

Once again, I want to reiterate the difference between the two forms of smoking is entirely subjective. So while I personally have my own favorite ways of smoking when it comes to joints vs. blunts that does not mean that I am 100% correct or that you are entirely wrong.

What's most importance is that you understand the differences between smoking rollings blunts and joints so that you can make an educated decision on how you best want to roll up your product.

That being said, I am totally a joint guy. A regular joint on a sunny afternoon is an awesome way to spend a summer afternoon. But if you want a real plot twist, I will say that the winner of the argument isn't joints or blunts, but spliffs. A little bit of tobacco in your joint and you are good to go, no matter the endeavor. Where blunts are usually a solid punch in the face that leave me floored and unable to move, spliffs give me just a slight head high that energize me for the rest of the day.

Rolling blunts is fun and all, but blunts are all an incredibly hefty investment. And if you're a humble writer like myself, spliffs and joints are the move for sure.