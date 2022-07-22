Crate Classics & Pesolife Explore New-Wave Liquid on "No Negativity"

Joining forces to release their new drum & bass infused anthem is Crate Classics & Pesolife. "No Negativity" has potential to ring around festival soundsystems through the summer and effortlessly combines their styles together like clockwork. With Crate Classics’ soulful liquid drum & bass style blending with Pesolife’s colorful vocal work, No Negativity a stunning recipe for success.

Starting with the classic drum & bass rolling drums, "No Negativity" develops with euphoria through its moving fast vocal snippets and rolling basslines. The song effortlessly converts feelings of anxiety and stress into relief and euphoria through its twinkled piano notes in the later half of the track.

Speaking on "No Negativity", Crate Classics have said,

"Embarking On a journey through the darkness into the light, we tried to highlight how to keep a positive mindset while going through what may be the hardest of times.The overall energy is chaotic bliss-encompassing anxiety, stress, relief and euphoria from beginning to end”.

Stream 'No Negativity' Below

