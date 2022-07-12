DGTL ADE Reveals Its Full Line-Up For 2022

DGTL ADE announces its largest edition of ADE in history, with a stacked lineup of performances across the weekend of October 20th.

Amsterdam Dance Event makes its yearly return to the city this year in 2022 with a crew of incredible artists that were all announced recently.

Every year, tens of thousands of industry professionals and dance-music fanatics decent upon Amsterdam for one of the liveliest weeks Europe sees all year. This year, everyone will be able to witness one of the most captivating showcases in the history of the music conference.

Who Is Playing At ADE This Year?

This year's lineup will be one for the books, including some of the top talents from around the globe to be hosted at one of the sprawling NDSW Warehouses that are official venues for the event.

French producer Worakls will be commencing the event off with an opening set that promises to bring a massive 30-piece orchestra for a show that will likely define the tone and spectacle for the rest of the weekend.

Following Worakls, Thursday night will also host the likes of groups like ARTBAT, WhoMadeWho, and many more across the two stages of the official NDSW Warehouse.

Friday night sees the star-studded bookings continue with Berlin-based Ben Böhmer, who will bring the melodic sounds of his Anjunadeep home base to the cavernous warehouse rooms to make a night of truly epic proportions.

Accompanying Ben's performance on Friday night will be the likes of Floating Points, Fatima Yamaha, and more.

The Blessed Madonna will return to Amsterdam to play Saturday, bringing the energy level of the festival's final day to an absolute peak alongside more industry heavyweights such as Seth Troxler and Job Jobse.

DGTL ADE 2022 can be purchased here with other information such as set times and programming details.