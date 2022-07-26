Event Review: Hot Since 82 at Pershing Square (Los Angeles)

Just a little over a month after Jamie Jones and his Paradise brand took over Pershing Square, I found myself yet again at the Downtown L.A. oasis on another late Saturday afternoon. Hot Since 82 was the master of ceremonies this time around though with a very generous, extended set that spanned five hours in length.

Daley Padley debuted his Hot Since 82 production alias about ten years ago and he's been churning out one floor-filler after another since then, so providing what the fans wanted wasn't expected to be a problem. Although, we were treated to that and a whole lot more. The U.K. Northerner had quite a bit up his sleeve. Ibiza anthems and tech-house bangers intertwined his established remixes and productions. Finding a lull moment proved to be quite tricky.

Early in his set, he warmed up the evening with R&B house vibes courtesy of tunes like MK's legendary remix of Jodeci's "Freek'N You" as well as the more recent 2021 Valentino Khan remix of "Way 2 Sexy" by Drake and Future. Not too long afterwards though, he started to really heat things up with tech-house bangers like Mason Maynard's "Ejaculate," Taty Munoz's "Alteration," and of course, the always bangin' "Say What" by Gary Beck which was met with rousing approval about half-way through his set.

The second half of his extended set was a healthy mix of personal hits and Ibiza classics that may just simply translate as dance music anthems many years into the future. Oxia's "Domino," the Mambo Brothers' "Momento," and Laurent Garnier's quintessential classic, "The Mad With the Red Face" are just a few examples of the aforementioned anthems but there was nothing like hearing Hot Since 82 drop his personal anthems from the past five years. His remix of Joe Goddard's "Music Is The Answer" as well as "Veins" were a couple of favorites of yours truly but when he laid "Voices" onto the crowd, he was met with roaring approval while flames once again shot out from above. It was a moment.

