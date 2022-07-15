&Friends Collaborates with Oluwadamvic on "Gbagbe"

Sean Thomas AKA &friends, is set to release his new track ‘Gbagbe’ featuring vocal contributions from West African native collaborator Oluwadamvic, "Gbagbe" who is..

Sean Thomas AKA &friends, is set to release his new track ‘Gbagbe’ featuring vocal contributions from West African native collaborator Oluwadamvic, "Gbagbe" who is a flourishing composure of globally inspired house music.

Set to be released on the 15th of July, Gbagbe e celebrates the start of a journey filled with intention and care from &friends Via Sean Thomas’s new imprint ‘Hidden Hands’. Sean Thomas discusses his motivations,

&friends's Thoughts On His Latest Single

“I'm passionate about being able to help uplift artists that have exceptional stories but are unheard, amplifying them from the background... My biggest passion: curating containers, spaces, evoking emotion and experiences through sound. There is nothing I want more in life than to connect with the unexpected, to fall deeply into curiosity and freedom of expression"

Through its impressive percussion, vocals and distinctive sound, Gbagbe e is set to make an impact on the music scene through a holistic, multifaceted approach.

With new music prepared for release across the rest of 2022 and beyond, "Gbagbe e" feat. Oluwadamvic" is just the first insight into the bright future ahead of &friends.

Stream Gbagbe e Below





