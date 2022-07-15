5 Horror Games You Can Snag For Under $1

Here are five survival horror games that you can snag today for cheap. Purchase games Resident Evil and other popular titles for less than the cost of a soda.

Horror games come in all shapes and sizes. Horror shooters force you to be fast on your feet and lighting-quick with your trigger finger to fend off waves of monsters and eldritch creatures. Survival horror pits you against the elements while you fight for you life against all the horrific odds...

And if you're like me, you simply cannot get enough of it all. Because there's nothing better than the pump of your adrenaline as you gun down a Resident Evil zombie, counting each shot you take because you know you only have one clip remaining.

But when the journey is done and you come out the other side alive, there is a bit of a come down effect as you are forced to reckon with the fact that it's now time to (usually) cough up another $60 to purchase you next horror-gaming experience.

Well that ends today, because we've put together a rapid fire list of the best horror games that you can buy today for less than the price of a bag of chips.

Buy Resident Evil: Revelations 2 For $.77

The Resident Evil franchise is a staple of any horror-gaming fan's collection. And there are so many different titles that fit under the RE umbrella (pun intended) that it can be easy to let some of the lesser known titles slip through the cracks.

Resident Evil Revelations 2 was certainly one of those titles for me, and it wasn't until years after its initial release did I get my chance to play it.

So step into the shoes of the iconic hero Claire Redfield as she takes to the deserted island prison in search of Barry Burton's missing daughter in this classic that was originally released back in 2015.

Purchase This Game For Damn Cheap Here

Buy The Walking Dead: 400 Days For $.84

No other game developer has locked in the concept of interactive storytelling like Telltale Games. Their Walking Dead and Game Of Thrones series have attracted beloved fans for their in-depth narratives and intense replay-ability.

You can dive back into the world of the Walking Dead and walk in the shoes of the series' most beloved heroes for pennies on the dollar. Shadows of the previous choices made in the earlier chapters of the series will come into play throughout 400 Days making for an even more resonating experience.

Purchase This Game On The Low Right Here

Buy Outlast: Whistleblower For $.98

Okay, so this one technically is DLC for the flagship Outlast series, but if you're a true survival horror fan you'll have the original content by now right? .....Right???

The downloadable content picks up directly where the original game left off as you dive deeper into the reasons why there was a horrific and catastrophic outbreak from the Mount Massive Asylum. All the while, you discover the intersections with the original game's narrative to reveal the deeper truths behind one of the better cliffhangers in survival horror gaming history.

You Know What Do To. Just Click Here

Buy This War of Mine: The Little Ones For $.74

The purists may say that this game isn't technically horror, but anyone who's actually played the game will tell you that living through the trauma and ashes caused by this game is it's own type of terror. This lived trauma is arguably what has made this game such a compelling experience for so many throughout the years.

Explore the hardships of wartime survival through the eyes of a child. The DLC of the original release brings a completely new perspective to the trauma of the first by putting you in charge of an ensemble of adults and children trying their best to survive in a city under wartime siege.

This DLC offers a mega amount of extra playtime for your buck, and you can snag it for less than the price of a Mountain Dew Two liter.

Buy West of Dead For $.87

This game is just fun.... full stop.

It's a horror game for sure, the only different is that in this game you're the horror. Set in the small wild west town of Purgatory, Wyoming in 1888 as you dart for cover, pin down your adversaries, and make strategic moves throughout the dark angles of the game's procedurally generated hunting grounds.

Even if you don't play through the game in its entirety, even a couple hours in this game's world is enough to get your money's worth.

Make Your Purchase Here