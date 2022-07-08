Jean Tonique & Warner Case Bring the Funk on "Shake Our Bones"

Jean Tonique and Warner Case have joined forces to release their new funk-house project Shake our Bones via Headroom Records. It comes after the two have been writing together for nearly two years and has been released with its B-side track ‘Daffodil’ which brings a smooth edge to the release.

Shake Our Bones could be a contender for one of the hottest house releases of the summer yet, and it's the result of a drunk studio session - as Jean Tonique explains, the EP is

"The result of a great day in Paris : we met at the studio with warner case on a sunny day, started two songs from scratch, went to have some wine and dinner and finished with a glass of Japanese whisky at home!"

'Shake Our Bones' begins with a sample that describes a lot of people's feelings throughout the pandemic, describing how they want to go out and shake their bones with friends once again. It’s a track that resonates with an audience, eager to dance following the covid-19 lockdowns. The two songs hold contrasting styles, with 'Daffodil' boasting a warm and charismatic vibe and Sake Our Bones presenting a more Charismatic edge.

Boasting a french house vibe on 'Shake Our Bones', you can hear Jean Tonique’s style throughout which is heavily inspired by hip-hop, house and 70’s funk.

Shake Our Bones is out today via Headroom Records.

