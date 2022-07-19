Everything You've Ever Wondered But Were Too Scared To Ask About Joint Filters

Joint filters are commonplace among most cannabis enthusiasts because they enhance the smoking experience by filtering the harshness of the smoke and so much more...

Smoking joints have been around since it would seem the dawn of time, at least in one way or another. And since humans have been smoking weed, flower, cannabis, ganja, or whatever else they've called it through the ages, we've been founding ways to make the process easier.

One of the original ways we've helped ourselves smoke pot more efficiently is through rolling joints.

Relying on crutches and filters when smoking is common amongst all stoner communities these days, so much so that you might be wondering what joint filters even are, who would want to use them, and what they do for you.

Well, that's what we are going to be covering in this guide. So let's dive into everything you've ever wanted to know about joint filters.

What is a Filter or Crutch?

Joint Filters Help Enhance Your Toke In Many Ways

Crutches or filters on joints are small bits of paper that can act as a mouthpiece for the joint or spliff. They are used by cannabis smokers for a variety of reasons which we will discuss in the next section of this article.

Entire companies offer rolling papers specifically designed to be used as crutches and filters while other manufacturers offer reusable filters. These reusable crutches can be made of glass, recycled material, or other components that help reduce paper waste.

Why Use a Filter in a Joint?

There Are many Reasons Why You'd Reach For A Filter

There are many reasons a casual cannabis user would use a joint filter or crutch.

Joint filters make rolling the perfect joint easier. Filters and crutches, especially ones made by manufacturers, provide support for your rolling papers. This leads to a far more stable and compact joint and lessens the learning curve of those looking to start to learn how to roll their joints.

Secondly, joint filters help increase the airflow, leading to more even and consistent burns throughout the entire joint. The increased airflow also helps achieve bigger tokes when you're smoking.

Thirdly, filters for joints act as a buffer between your lips and the burning flower, allowing cannabis smokers to smoke the entire joint instead of having to ditch the last portions of the roach because it's burned down to its nub.

Finally, joint filters, surprisingly, filter the smoke which means that joints become slightly healthier than unfiltered alternatives. They reduce and remove many of the harmful carcinogens that come when weed is burned.

Which Type of Cannabis Joint Filter is the Best?

There are countless different types of filters you can use for your joints, but not all of them are created equal. If you're going to buy manufactured joint filters, here are our recommendations for the best ones for the job.

Hemp Filter Tips

It's important to know what you are breathing into your lungs when you purchase manufactured joint filters. It's easy to assume that it's just paper, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Companies put chemicals, chlorines, and other substances into their joint filters for any number of reasons (some of which are legitimate but many others are sketch).

This makes hemp-based filters some of the cleanest and most predictable filters for the job.

Hemp filters from BIOKEMP are our go-to hemp filters for any smoke sesh. They are biodegradable and are crafted from hemp made right here in the United States. And the fact that each filter can be used up to three different times allows you to get the most bang out for your buck.

Organic Corn Husk Filter Tips

Corn husks give a slightly more organic approach to filtration by allowing the smoke to cool down as it passes through the filter. This effect is compounded when you squeeze the filter, allowing for a mellow and chilled-out toke.

Corn husk tips are also some of the most durable filters on the market whose organic composition allows them to be squashed, squeezed, and pressed without affecting their functionality.

Another added benefit to corn husk filters is that many companies, like King Palms, offer a wide range of flavoring options for an even more customizable experience.

Charcoal Weed Filter Tips

Charcoal weed tips aren't commonplace yet, but they might be the future of filtering. Many of these filters are packed with compact pieces are charcoal that are just waiting to be activated, and when they reduce the harshness of the smoking experience.

The fact that they reduce the harshness of smoking has slowly been making them the preferred method of filtration for casual smokers whose lungs haven't built up the tolerance of larger, unfiltered tokes.

Ceramic Weed Joint Filters

Ceramic joint filters are the most durable and efficient type of joint filter on this list but they lack the uniformity of many other common filtration types. What does this mean exactly?

It means that when you buy a ceramic joint filter, there is a chance that its size isn't standardized and will not fit into your standard twist-rolling machines that seem to be everywhere these days.

The durability and rugged composition of these filters allow for easy cleaning and take well to simple rubbing alcohol to remove tar and resin buildup. This is a major added benefit for those looking for simple cleaning methods when their smoke sessions get a little gunky afterward.

How to make your own Filter

If you aren't a fan of any of the above recommendations, rolling your own might be the move for you. Being able to roll your joint filters gives you even more control and efficiency over the entire process.

We could write down a step-by-step guide on how to roll your filters, but to be honest, it's such a tactile process watching it go down is better than having me explain it to you.

So check out the video below and see three different styles of joint rolling in 4 minutes or less.