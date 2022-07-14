Point Blank Masterclass: Kym Mazelle Shares the Secrets to Music Industry Success

Point Blank were recently joined by the legendary “First Lady of House”, Kym Mazelle, for an exclusive masterclass on achieving greatness in the music industry.

Kym Mazelle is a pioneer of house music.

Credited as “The First Lady of House Music”. Her music combines R&B, soul, funk, house, disco and pop. She has collaborated with many leading artists and producers, including Soul II Soul (‘Missing You’), David Morales (‘Lovin’’), Jocelyn Brown (‘No More Tears’ and ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’’) and Marshall Jefferson (‘My Love’). Kym Mazelle’s cover of Candi Staton’s ‘Young Hearts Run Free’ appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 box office hit ‘William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet’.

If you’re keen to get front-row seats to Point Blank’s exclusive masterclasses, and even network with the artists and professionals they welcome through their doors, we’d highly recommend enrolling on one of their flagship degree courses.

These programmes are available in London and Online and cover everything from music production and sound engineering to DJing, vocal performance and music management.

Kym talks to a group of Point Blank Students about what it takes to break into the industry

During the video, Mazelle shares unique takes on her experience within the music industry, dropping invaluable tips on having a vision, managing your expectations, self-motivation, building hype and ultimately achieving success.

As well as being a soul-singing legend, Kym Mazelle has collaborated with Point Blank degree students and released music on their in-house record label, Point Blank Recordings. This opportunity was set up by Kwame Kwaten, Point Blank’s Student Mentor and Head of A&R at Point Blank Recordings, and saw PB students secure studio time with the global icon.