Liam Mour Shares Unique Nu-Garage Anthem 'Pure Puma'

Berlin-based artist Liam Mour returns this summer with one of his most unique productions to date in ‘Pure Puma’ - released via his own imprint Ode to Youth. It’s the first track from his new EP Angel High and it’s a track that explores intricate elements of UK Garage and jungle. The track waspired by a trip to the U.S, as Liam states

“I was on a road trip to Joshua Tree National park in California recently when a puma suddenly crossed the road in front of our car and we nearly hit it. This song captures that exact moment and instantly came to my mind”

Liam Mour is one of Berlin’s most exciting artists in the electronic music scene - Over the past two years, his unique take on electronica has led to sold-out shows at legendary venues such as Funkhaus in Berlin. He’s also picked up fans across the globe through consistent support on Spotify.

‘Pure Puma’ represents a new sound for one of the genre's most exciting names and a true beacon of creativity in German electronic music.

Pure puma is available everywhere now via Ode to Youth

Spotify | Instagram