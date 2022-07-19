Liam Mour Shares Unique Nu-Garage Anthem 'Pure Puma'

Skip to main content
Berlin-based artist Liam Mour returns this summer with one of his most unique productions to date in ‘Pure Puma’ - released via his own imprint Ode to Youth. It’s the first track from his new EP Angel High and it’s a track that explores intricate elements of UK Garage and jungle. The track waspired by a trip to the U.S, as Liam states 

Liam Mour is one of Berlin’s most exciting artists in the electronic music scene - Over the past two years, his unique take on electronica has led to sold-out shows at legendary venues such as Funkhaus in Berlin. He’s also picked up fans across the globe through consistent support on Spotify.

‘Pure Puma’ represents a new sound for one of the genre's most exciting names and a true beacon of creativity in German electronic music.

Pure puma is available everywhere now via Ode to Youth

Spotify | Instagram

