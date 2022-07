Ricardo Garduno - Drag Me [MindTrip]

Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Spanish techno label MindTrip. Ricardo Garduno's Instant Mood Shift. Hypnotic synth lines, driving percussion, and the spacey minimal atmosphere evokes feelings of deep space exploration, much like the cover art.

Track: Instant Mood Shift

Artist: Ricardo Garduno

Label: MindTrip

Format: Digital

Release Date: 7-15-22

Grab it here.