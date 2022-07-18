Magnetic Mix 191: Lost Desert

To celebrate the release of his EP with Lee Burridge, titled Les Voyeurs De La Nuit, out July 15th on All Day I Dream, Lost Desert provided us with a mix.

Often collaborating with Lee Burridge and record label All Day I Dream, Lost Desert teams up with both again for a 4-track, groove-exuding EP, titled Les Voyeurs De La Nuit, out July 15th on All Day I Dream. Their penchant for entrancing dancefloors and rooftop parties is unmatched and the aural waves present in each of the four Organic House productions on the EP are no exception.

To celebrate, Lost Desert provided us with a mix filled with plenty of tunes from himself and Lee Burridge, his label Souksonic and others. His innate ability to recognize music in almost everything given the intent to listen closely enough is evident in the tunes chosen as well as their placement.

Jam the hour and some change mix below.

Claudya aka Masaya - Sunshine [Bedrock Records]

Lost Desert & Armen Miran - Don't Worry [Hoomidaas Rec]

M.O.S. - Grenen [The Soundgarden]

Lee Burridge & Lost Desert - You May Never Leave [All Day I Dream]

Dim Kelly - Mangrove [All Day I Dream]

Lee Burridge & Lost Desert - Here With You [All Day I Dream]

Kalaman - The Sun In Your Heart [Souksonic]

Lauren Ritten - Form Constant [All Day I Dream]

Paul Losev - Cineál [Souksonic]

Lee Burridge & Lost Desert - Les Voyageur De La Nuit [All Day I Dream]

Lost Desert - Soukiran [Whitelabel]

Lost Desert - Can't Stop (feat. Junior)