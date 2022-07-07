Skip to main content
MAR's Debut Single QUÉDATE Is A Vocal-Driven House Track That's Ready For Summer

MAR is a Latin-American sensation that is destine for stardom and her debut single, Quédate proves that she is the next big thing in Latin-American club culture.

One of Latin America’s youngest lifelong performers, MAR has been rocking stages from New York, Mexico, LA since she's 13 years old. Now with a treasure chest of instrumental prowess and stories to tell the world, she is taking her craft solo and stepping up to the industry plate.

Her debut single Quédate dropped just a few weeks ago on June 10th 2022, which you can stream below.

The song is a delicate balance between dance-friendly beats and heartstring-pulling sentimentality. With a clear electronic ambiance, MAR’s enchanting vocals melt your heart as the song brings you closer into the dance floor through its hypnotic vocals that entwine with the rhythm that we know will catch fire in the South America club scene.

The 21 year-old sensation has been the centerpiece of the limelight for almost a decade, and developed a keen understanding of what it takes to make major moves in the modern music industry. Classically trained as both a vocalist and pianist, MAR’s talents, massive fan base and electric personality are poised to make Quédate spread like wildfire around the globe.

Follow MAR Through The Links Below

InstagramTwitter - TikTok

