Premiere: Oliver Schories & Fredrik Ferrier - Heaven

With over a decade of productions on some prestigious labels, the likes of Parquet Recordings, Kollektiv Turmstrasse’s Musik Gewinnt Freude, Get Physical, Oliver Koletzkis’ Stil vor Talent, the release of his first album ‘Herzensangelegenheit’ on Parquet Recording and others, Oliver Schories makes his way over to Purified Records via a track with British Icelandic singer-songwriter Fredrik Ferrier.

Which Labels Has Oliver Koletzkis Released On?

Oliver isn't a stranger to the Purified inspired sound. Purified Records label boss Nora En Pure remixed his collaboration ‘Packard’ with Jan Blomqvist. Taking advantage of the break in touring during 2020 and 2021, Oliver tapped into the most creative and efficient producing years to date. His studio albums have given him the opportunity to DJ all over the world and being a performer at his core, his passion transcends to his music.

The works of globally recognized artist Fredrik Ferrier have been supported by BBC Radio 1, Capital FM, and other top global stations while also having the opportunity to perform alongside prominent acts such as Pink Floyd, Jason Derulo, and Natalie Imbruglia.

What Genre Of Music Is Oliver Koletzkis?

The distinct deep house sound known from the German producer is evident from the beginning as 'Heaven's energy slowly builds through each section.

Building upon the rolling bassline, shaker, and dull hat to mesh together a glistening vibe, Fredrik's booming vocals encompass the instrumentals to complete a dancefloor-burning anthem.

Listen to the Deep House cut, 'Heaven,' below.