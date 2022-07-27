Point Blank LA Launches New Campus with 25% Off All PBLA Courses

Until August 1st, if you’re looking to learn how to produce, mix, master, DJ, sing and more, from the best in the business, you can now with 25% off all Point Blank LA courses.

This offer is applicable to their most popular LA-based courses, including the Music Production & DJ Performance Diploma, Music Production & Vocal Performance Diploma, Music Production & Sound Design Diploma, Music Production & Audio Engineering Diploma and others and will save you thousands. To take part in their summer discount, all you need to do is enter the code SUMMERLA25 when you enroll or make a purchase for any discounted course included in the offer.

At Point Blank Los Angeles you can expect to be taught by cutting-edge musicians who live and breathe the music business. Point Blank LA’s professional lecturers have worked with the likes of Amy Winehouse, Pharrell, Skrillex and more and are dedicated to helping you develop your skills using the latest industry tech, including Ableton Live, Push, Logic Pro, NI Komplete, Maschine, Pioneer DJ and more.

When you enrol on one of their courses in LA you are encouraged to use the incredible facilities they provide, including their state-of-the-art music production and DJ studios. Point Blank’s new LA facilities are situated on 1035 S La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90019 and feature 6 full-size studio classrooms, each accommodating up to 16 students per class