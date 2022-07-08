Skip to main content

Premiere: Robot Koch And Blankfor.ms - Migratory

Deep and moving electronica
Migratory Artwork (740 x 740 px)

Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from mega talents Robot Koch and Blankfor.ms. Electronic fusions collide and mingle to unveil an ethereal blend and harmony despite the array of layering. ‘Migratory’ is a track that calms and unwinds the mind with its invigorating and breathable textures that also have the ability to be playful and light enough for the listener to consume with ease. This collaborative release draws strong parallels to the mind-bending work of names like Adriatique, Rival Consoles, and Nosaj Thing.

