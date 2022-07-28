ROCKI and BNB Chain Are Looking To Fund The Career Of The Next Viral Sensation

Two titans in the world of music and Web3 are teaming up to bankroll the career of the next viral sensation. Here is how you can have you chance to be the lucky winner.

ROCKI and BNB Chain are joining forces to change an artist's life

ROCKI and BNB Chain are launching a global search for the next viral sensation song in a contest with $30,000 BUSD in prizes and a record deal for the winning submission.

Anyone, regardless of professional credits or skills, is encouraged to submit their song by August 18th, 2022. The top 100 finalists will have their song submissions scanned and analyzed by HITLAB’s Music Digital Nuance Analysis tool (DNA).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Submit Your Song Here <<<

Using artificial intelligence and its patented technology, HITLAB analyzes the song’s hit potential and the quality of the vocal.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with the leading music NFT platform, ROCKI, and BNB Chain in this exciting song showcase. Using our patented and proprietary DNA tool, we’ll be able to predict the song submissions hit potential and leverage current trends in the music industry,” - Michel Zgarka, HITLAB’s President and CEO

The song submissions will also be reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive music industry experience, including Peter Rafelson, Grammy award and Billboard #1 producer, Guylaine Cléry, MD Virgin Music Services/UMG, Jean-Michel Bonard, Head of Music Business at Trace, and Michel Zgarka, President and CEO of HITLAB.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"The ROCKI NFT platform and ecosystem is built on BNB Chain, so partnering with them on this song contest is really thrilling.” - Bjorn Niclas, ROCKI CEO & Co-founder

This contest is by no means only for professional musicians either! Anyone can participate and submit their songs; that’s why it’s so inclusive and unpredictable.

Who knows what incredible talent is out there waiting to be discovered.

ROCKI is bringing fair compensation to musicians with NFT-powered music. ROCKI strives to empower musicians to earn a living from their music by using the latest Blockchain and NFT technology to earn new revenue streams. Many earn more from one music NFT drop than they do from their annual paychecks from all the major streaming services combined.

So get to work. For full details about how to submit your song please visit: https://rocki.com/songcompetition