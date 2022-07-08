Summer Gear Guide - Everything You Need to Tackle The Summer Festival Season And Beyond

Well, it's officially official, the summer season is upon us until September 22nd so it's time to make the most of it while you can. We just hit the Outdoor Retail show and lined up some of the coolest gear we could find. So if you are a festival head, casual camper, festival glamper or somewhere in between, we got you!

Stay tuned for are next gadget and gear guide coming up next (in about a week) featuring more gear to navigate and enjoy the summer wilderness - think big power sources, helmets, SUPs, nav systems, etc.

Summer 2022 Apparel Guide

Let's start with the stuff you wear. We are always looking for clothing that is stylish and functional, so you can hit the festival, the trail, or the road in moisture-wicking comfort.

The Melin Pace In Tropical Teal Notice the little water droplet perforations, this helps the hat breath when you start to perspire. 1 / 8

Melin Pace Hats ($69 - $79)

Over the years, we have had a few Melin hats, from beanies to ball caps, and with the recent refresh of the hydro line, we had to get in on the update. The thing about Melin is that they don't just make incredibly durable and comfortable hats; they make a size and style for just about every dome. From traditional baseball hats to six panels, you will find something that works for you and looks good.

The Pace line is specifically designed for more hardcore activities, and we got a couple to test out, the Pace in Tropical Teal and the Adventure Club. This is, without a doubt, our favorite summer hat in the stack, and we have a LOT of hats on hand. Props to the Melin crew; you have outdone yourselves on these.

Light and airy for chillin' or perspiring. ARTILECT's Sprint Tee is made with Nuyarn 115gsm Speed-Lite, one of the world's lightest-weight merino fabrics. 1 / 3

Artilect - Sprint Tee Shirt ($80) (Men/Women)

Artilect makes premium Ultralight Nuyarn Merino; what does that even mean? Well, if you are into high-performance material, this is about as good as it gets for warm and cold weather activity. We have tested their base layers for sports like winter trail running, hiking, and snowboarding, and they are incredible in temp regulation, comfort, and fit. For summer, the new Sprint Tee features Speed-Lite - silky featherweight Nuyarn Merino Designed for running, hiking, and anything else that will get that heart rate up. It's not just for getting sweaty, though; the Sprint Tee easily slides into casual social situations and is perfect for warm-weather festivals. The fit is flattering, easy to move in, and buttery soft.

Pro Tip - look out for touchy-feely types; they will try to pet you like a baby seal when you are wearing this thing.

For you early morning/evening runners, the tee features reflective tape embedded in the side seams, so you have an extra layer of visibility as well.

Features:

Superior 115gsm Nuyarn merino fabric offers extra loft, 5x faster dry time and remarkable long-term durability

Nuyarn Speed-Lite is spun in a bluesign accredited facility

Superfine 18-micron non-mulesed Australian merino wool for maximum softness and wearability

No chafe flatlock seams

Slim fit

Reflective tape

Incredible stretch and recovery

Machine washable

1 / 3

California Cowboy High Water Tropic (Bird of Paradise White Sand) - Updated ($125)

As Daft Punk once said, in their oh so f-ing excellent robot voices, "harder-- better--faster--stronger!" That's precisely the update the California Cowboy High Water Tropic has received, a bouncier, stretchier, looser, better fitting solution for your summertime rambling. You get all the fine features as before, including a water-resistant tech pocket, a stash pocket for your beer or water beer (aka seltzer - you're better than that, though), sunglasses loop, bottle opener, and conversation starter cards (you'll see, just buy one). You'll be smoother than Isaac aboard the MS Pacific Princess, and that's smoother than smooth.

The Bless Up in Sage Green 1 / 2

Roark Bless Up Mechanical Stretch Shirt ($85)

The Roark crew makes clothing for people that get into it and want to look good doing "it." So what in the actual hell is a Mechanical shirt? Don't expect to turn into a transformer or deflect bullets or any superhero shit, but you can expect to be very comfortable when the going gets balmy. Not balmy like your hands on prom night, ok well, kind of like that, but in the air. Those nasty Miami summer nights or blazing Palm Springs afternoons are much more bearable in this stylish camisa. The moisture-wicking, perforated material does a great job of keeping you cool and comfortable with just the right amount of stretch. If you are looking for a stylish shirt that performs like a piece of athletic clothing, this is about as close as you are going to get to perfection. Stay airy, my friends!

Features

Lightweight perforated construction

Mechanical stretch

Quick dry and moisture wicking

Made with TACTEL™ nylon fibers

Soft rubberized buttons

Classic short sleeve fit

1 / 4

Shwood Kennedy Sunglasses ($149 / $199 Polarized)

Summer is kicking, and so are you when you rock the Kennedy shades from Shwood. The elegant, classic, topsider style of the Kennedy can dress up or down with ease. The perfectly sized silhouette and keyhole bridge look great on just about any mug, and did we mention; that they are unisex as well. Pair them with a vintage Reyn Spooner, some beat-up boat shoes, Vampire Weekend, and a Tom Collins cocktail, and you are ready to New England the hell out of it. Or kick it more left coast style with some Birdwell board shorts, a classic poncho, and a margarita. No matter how you do it, you will be doing it right in the Kennedy.

Italian cellulose acetate

Stainless steel rivets

5-barrel German hinges

Premium CR-39 lens

100% UVA/UVB protection

Custom travel case

Microfiber cleaning cloth

1-year warranty

Now that we have you dressed nicely, it's time for some GEAR!

1 / 2

Helinox x Maison Kitsuné ($200 - $590)

Oui oui oui!!! This new collection from Helinox and Kitsuné is pure fire and would make any glamper green with envy. The collab includes a set of Helinox's premium outdoor furniture, including an ultralight chair, tables, and cot to look your best when pitching a tent or setting it out next to your modded-out Mercedes sprinter van, complete with a solar-powered wine fridge.

The super dope Maison Kitsuné' Camo Fox' print is hit with a fresh new Camp' logo to bring it all together and pulls from the current spring/summer collection. Each product is built tough, light, and easy to build and break down. Helinox does it right, and we have been using their camp chairs for years now on all of our camping/festy outings.

Maison Kitsuné Collection:

Chair L - $235

​Field Office - $300

​Table One Hardtop - $200

​Cot One Convertible - $590

The Able Carry Cooler Beer on the fly, or any beverage for that matter 1 / 3

The Able Carry Bag ($56)

What's better than a cooler full of beer? A cooler full of beer that you can strap on like a sling bag and have at the ready for cool refreshment on the fly. The new Able Carry Cooler is just the perfect size for short day hikes, a day at the beach or roaming the festival camping site making beer trades. The Able Cooler keeps a 6-pack and an icepack chilled for hours so you can go the distance with your cold little buddies by your side. Bright X-Pac surface and food-grade foil lining keep the heat out, and the chill in. The Cooler will also fit into any Able Carry backpack or carry as a sling with your own strap. Available in an Alpine White and a Coyote Brown.

The BioLite Alpenglow 500 1 / 4

AlpenGlow 500 and 250 Multicolor USB Lanterns ($79.95 / $59.95)

BiolLite has upped the LED lantern game with the new AlpenGlow 500 and 250 rechargeable lanterns. The lanterns deliver a dusk or daylight feel inspired by nature for that perfect lighting around the campsite or wherever your weekend adventures take you. The lanterns use high-efficiency ChromaReal LED technology that gives you more accurate colors than traditional LED lanterns with the glow of warm natural light. This technology is especially handy at night when you are cooking in low light; now, you won't wonder if your steak is too rare, and you will be able to tell with much more accuracy. If you want to shake things up, you can do just that -- after a literal shake, the light will shift to a pleasant aurora borealis vibe, and the more you shake, the more variations you get. The light offers cool/warm white, candle flicker, single color, multicolor, and rave explosion aka cycling color. Simply shake to set in each mode. So whether you are looking for mood or functional lighting, the AlpenGlow lanterns are ready to light up the night.

500 Specs

500 lumens, runs for 5h HI & 200h LO

6400 mAh rechargeable battery

IPX4 rating can withstand rain and splashing

Shake to access special lighting modes

ChromaReal LEDs create true tones at night

USB-out charges devices or runs BioLite SiteLights

Single or blended color modes

Modes: Cool & Warm White (Dimmable), Candle Flicker, Single Color, Multicolor, and Cycling Color

250 Specs