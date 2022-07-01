Popular Minecraft Streamer, Technoblade, Dies at 23

Alex, or Technoblade to his name fans and followers, passed away yesterday after battling stage-four Sarcoma cancer.

No other streamer gave us much to the community than Technoblade Image: Technoblade

The world's most popular YouTube streamer for the game Minecraft passed away late yesterday, June 30th 2022, after a long-fought battle with cancer.

The announcement was posted to this 23-year old's YouTube yesterday night by his father which you can watch below.

Technoblade's father pass along a heart-wrenching comment that the streamer gave for his audience on his deathbed to his devoted fans

“If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.”

His father added his own remarks towards the end of the email, letting all of the streamer's viewers and fans know just how much all of the love and devotion meant to Technoblade's family.

Technoblade's merch store will remain open and will be operated and run by the Minecraft streamer's family with all of the profits from the merchandise sold to go directly to an organization dedicated to fighting cancer Cure Sarcoma.

We, the family of Technoblade, wanted all of you to know just how much he adored and respected his fans and colleagues.

From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience, giving away online prized, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs. Even after his eventually successes, he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing valance between confidence and self-depricating wit. He avoided personal fame and worked hard to keep his true identity confidential, and we ask that you continue to honor his wishes to protect his privacy and the privacy of his family.

The past year had a lot of rough spots for our song as he battled stage four cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try and beat what he knew were almost impossible odds. My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privileged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans.

Technoblade announced his cancer diagnosis to the community in August of 2021 in the video below, explaining his prognosis with an inspiring degree of humor and positivity.

Almost every one of Minecraft's biggest streamers and personalities have paid tribute to Alex, posting their condolences and sharing words of admiration for the sheer amount of positive energy that Alex contributed to the gaming community.