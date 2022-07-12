The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of June 2022

Hopefully, you are enjoying all the best that summer has to offer, and Happy Pride! We know that we can count on the world's best DJs and producers to kick the summer releases up a notch, and June is no exception!

The June chart sees the return of Villanis with Ladies On Mars cooking up a killer remix, Suki Soul singing her heart out, not once, but twice, La Felix giving us some fantastic nu-disco vibes, and Dam Swindle surprising us with an awesome new track. You will not be disappointed by all of the other incredible artists that fill out the top 15 songs!

As many parts of the world still seem to be upside down, let's focus on the positives that our beloved disco/funk/nu-disco music provides. Unity and love are what we are looking for, and we thank the artists involved for giving us sweet slices of that dream.

Now that you've heard the 15 of some of the best Disco and Funk records of June 2022, I hope you are sweaty from all of the dancing and ready for what July has to offer!

As always, remember that this is a sampling of the incredible amount of disco and funk music that is in the world right now, so do yourself a favor and explore your favorite streaming services to hear more of this brilliant music! You will be so glad you did!