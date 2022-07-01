The 15 Best Techno Tracks of June 2022
June's techno chart stars Patrik Berg, Stephan Bodzin, Audion, and more.
2022's techno chart is dominated by three Drumcode tunes, as well as three bangers off of the latest Moments In time compilation. However, the shiniest toys in the box this month belong to Patrik Berg and Stephan Bodzin. Patrik Berg is right at the top thanks to a three-tracker he released on Terminal M and Stephan Bodzin right behind him with a brilliant update of Mathew Jonson's Marionette.
Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below:
Scroll to Continue