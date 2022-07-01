The 15 Best Techno Tracks of June 2022

2022's techno chart is dominated by three Drumcode tunes, as well as three bangers off of the latest Moments In time compilation. However, the shiniest toys in the box this month belong to Patrik Berg and Stephan Bodzin. Patrik Berg is right at the top thanks to a three-tracker he released on Terminal M and Stephan Bodzin right behind him with a brilliant update of Mathew Jonson's Marionette.

1. Patrik Berg 'Pushing On' [Terminal M] Terminal M favorite, Patrik Berg is back on the label with three big bangers but it's the four on the floor sensibility of "Pushing On" which really caught my ear on the EP. The syncopated groove is just undeniably infectious. 1 / 15

