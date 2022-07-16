The new HEX Camera-Ready Ranger Sling XL Bridges The Bag Gap For Content Creators

We have found the perfect bag for content creators that require just a bit more gear but don't want to lug a backpack.

If you are a content creator, a photographer, or a videographer, you probably have used a smaller sling-style bag for easier portability on day shoots. The challenge with these bags is that you are usually limited to a camera, one extra lens, and just enough room for a battery, some cables, memory cards, and that's it. HEX realized a gap in the market for a bag that landed "in between," and they have just dropped the new Sling XL. This model adds more versatility to HEX's Ranger Collection of discreet, on-the-go camera bags.

The Sling XL was developed hand-in-hand with photographers and reflected customer feedback, creating an entirely new design. This mid-sized bag can fit a 13-inch laptop, multiple bodies, lenses, a drone, and more, and can even be custom-configured to fit a change of clothes for weekend trips.

"The Ranger Collection conveys the essence of HEX as a brand: functional, sharp, and street-ready styles that are all designed with feedback from creators, and we're really excited to be introducing a new level of versatility with the Sling XL," said Trent Valladares, HEX Founder and CEO.

"A key feature of the new sling is the padded compartment that accommodates a 13-inch laptop, a huge deal for a bag with such a small footprint. We've also incorporated our patented Clamshell zipper system, which allows for multiple access zones depending on preference. The Ranger Sling XL is a really unique size that we think photographers will find perfect for mid-size carry needs."

Sounds Great, So How Did It Perform?

We got a Sling XL and put it to the test. We loaded it full of gear and shot some street art in the RiNo neighborhood in Denver, along with a few drone shots.

Gear List:

DJI Mini Pro 3 + RC Controller

Sony A7 III

2x Tamaron Lenses

MacBook Air M1

Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod

Smaller accessories (iPhone, cords, batteries, lens filters, chargers, etc.)

Our creative kit.

What we liked:

The Sling XL provided enough space for more gear; this allows you to do more creative stuff.

The padded iPhone / sunglasses pocket on the front and computer storage are clutch, allowing you to dump memory cards and edit remotely.

The organizer pocket was big enough to hold all our RC remote and tons of extra stuff like cables, batteries, memory cards, etc.

The fabric is probably water resistant enough to manage to get a little wet, and there is also a rain fly if you get into a monsoon situation and need to protect your gear.

The extra handle, so if you have to grab it from another angle.

The customizable interior, just rip up the velcro dividers and customize the bag for whatever you are doing.

What we didn't:

The clamshell opening is easy to get at, but you need to set it down to get at all your gear, and it's a good idea not to rush it because you could have a costly yard sale. Smaller slings have the easier access upside, but this depends on how you shoot. A good solution for quick access is the Peak Design Capture Clip system. This device creates a solution that allows you to essentially holster your camera on the bag strap while not using it. Check it HERE

Summary: If you have been struggling to find a mid-sized bag that gives you a little bit more space for smaller operations, then you have found the solution. The Sling XL has some compromises with access; however, those can be easily fixed with bolt-ons like the Peak Design Capture Clip. The build quality is solid, the price is reasonable, and it's easy to maneuver. This is a bag that any pro or prosumer can dial in easily to manage their needs for different scenarios.

HEX Ranger Sling XL Specifications: