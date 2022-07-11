The Short Girl's Guide to Concerts, Shows, and Festivals

Hey all you fellow show-loving, concert-going short girls, stop letting that tall dude ruin your night. Listening to music is cool, but with this guide, you can see it too!

Your view is half stage, half sweaty backs of necks. Occasionally, you catch glimpses of bassist and guitarist. Maybe the drummer—if you can hold a calf raise. Hoping to see the lead singer’s face? Well, they might as well be Daft Punk.



If you’re reading this, you’re probably “vertically challenged.” That's not a bad thing! In fact, it’s great for limbo, legroom, and cute height differences. Seeing live music, on the other hand, is a struggle.

Fear not! You aren’t damned to a lifetime of sound-only shows.

You might have to form a few new festival habits, though. Read on to cure your height-induced woes for good.

Do Your Research

I know, you can already see bullet points. It looks scary. But this tip is easy, and more important than you might think. Actually, this info entirely determines how you pursue the following steps.

If it’s your first time there, look up these things about the venue:

Capacity Pictures of how it looks inside/outside Stage height (if possible)

And if you don’t already know, find out this info about the artist:

Genre Energy level (a.k.a. chance of moshing/dancing) Popularity/“size” Target audience/nature of fanbase

Once you're finished—or if you're an expert on all of the above already—you know what you're getting into. Perfect!

Time to start making decisions...

Getting To The Show Early

This one’s a no-brainer. Being at the front of the line means being at the front of the crowd. But what's "early" at one show is late at another. How should you know when to show up? Well, that's why you did all that research.

Remember: consider the venue's size, the artist’s popularity, and the target audience.

Is it an emerging act playing a smaller venue—say, <1000? You’re probably alright getting there an hour before doors open for good spots. Two if you want to be really safe.

Is it a superstar boy band with a fanatic teen fanbase? Teens who have both the free time and endurance to camp out for hours? Well, they're your competition. Getting to the front for these types of shows means hours of waiting.

If you're not so patient, check for early entry or VIP tickets. Or avoid GA (general admission) concerts altogether and opt for assigned seating instead.

P.S. if you're into concert photography, arriving early for a good spot is doubly important. Standing at the back of a crowd, holding your arms up straight over your head, praying your lens will catch a clear shot of something...

I've been there. I've done that. It's not fun.

Choosing the Right Shoes

Again, here, that bit of research is essential.

Is it a rock band known for its moshing crowds? Are you going to an outdoor gig on muddy, uneven grass? For anything active or messy, stick to a pair of old sneakers. (College girls: use your “frat shoes," if you have any.)

But what about more mid-tempo artists? Or ones that mainly draw teen girls/young women (who will likely be harboring less testosterone and, thus, less of a desire to throw themselves at one another in a mosh)?

It'll be a bit more tame. You might be able to get away with platform shoes.

For the height of a platform with the comfort of a flat sole, try these kickass cinderblocks from Dolls Kill. They're like chunky Fila Disruptors on steroids.

You can check out all the colors here.

This isn't even an ad—mine are genuinely on my feet 24/7. And they're comfy AF! I use an orthotic insert, but according to reviews, you’d be just as well leaving the original sole in. Your pick.

Not crazy enough for you? There's plenty more platform options in this vid:

But whatever sick kicks you go with: now is NOT the time to break in stiff shoes. My friend tried that with new docs. I practically had to hold him up as he hobbled back home.

For an even deeper analysis, take a peek at our ultimate guide.

Entering the Venue (Navigating The Tall Dudes)

Avoid having to stand behind guys like this with this simple trick Johan Mouchet

Or tall girls. Or tall nonbinary individuals. They’re all equally opaque. A.K.A. equally good at stopping you from seeing your favorite artist kill it.

Be on your A-game when you enter the venue. Quickly take inventory of the crowd.

Where are the heads shortest? Not at just the immediate back, but even a few rows ahead of that? Where will the singers/musicians likely stand? What band members do you want to be able to see most?

Peak tragedy is filling a back-of-crowd hole only to realize that just a few rows ahead, there's a whole clan of tree-sized tall guys. Sigh.

Finding the Right Window

An ocean of tall dudes at a show is a girl's worst nightmare.... Nicholas Green

Amidst the shuffle, there will be chances to shift. So: where do you go?

Forward is the obvious pick, but it’s not always the best. Depending on how short you are, the tall person blocking you isn’t always in the row directly in front of you. They're in the row in front of that one.

Why? Well, people usually fall into windows at concerts. A.K.A. you’re (ideally) looking out through the space between two individuals' heads. As long as you can see over both of those people’s shoulders, you’re alright.

But if the person in the row in front of the row in front of you is tall...

You’re at their mercy. They shift right? You scooch to the left. They shift left? Now, you've got to lean right. They bend down for a moment to tie their shoe? Graciously, the stage-heavens open. That is—until they stand back up.

Then you realize how ridiculous it is that one tall guy is getting between you and the life-changing experience of your dreams. And, queen, no one should have that power over you. Attempt to shift!

But don't plow right through—that's a bit rude!!!

Shuffle sideways through the crowd, or maybe diagonally if you can manage it. Above all, though: move around other concertgoers as you would want them to move around you. Concerts are more fun when everyone's chill, respectful, and kind.

Still no luck navigating the front? You're not doomed quite yet.

Moving Back

Knowing what to take a tactical retreat might just save your night at the next show you hit. Alexander Popov

Being sardined at the front gets you physically closer to the artist, but with the press of bodies, you might find yourself hot, sweaty, and still devoid of a view. Moving back a few rows (or several rows) means less of a squish, which gives you space to see.

Outdoor festivals and venues with a sloped floor are perfect for this method. Some indoor halls might also have balconies, which are perfect for those who want to see everything going on without being sandwiched between bodies.

The extra room makes this an especially appealing option for groups of friends, too. Instead of being smushed and potentially separated in the throng, you have the floor space to actually dance together.

Loving live music while short is tough. But girl, so are you.

