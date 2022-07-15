Skip to main content

ToyBoy & Robin Share House Anthem 'Think It Over'

UK House music lynchpins Toyboy & Robin release their new energetic club dance track ‘Think It Over’ with a clear path ahead of them. Still building their success after their official remix of Nathen Dawe’s '21 Reasons'
ToyBoy & Robin - Photo via Infectious PR

UK House music lynchpins Toyboy & Robin release their new energetic club dance track ‘Think It Over’ with a clear path ahead of them. Still building their success after their official remix of Nathen Dawe’s '21 Reasons' featuring Ella Henderson, the duo have returned with a thumping club anthem. The single reinstates the purpose of dancefloor house, and demonstrates why the duo are breaking boundaries with their impressive production skills.

Coloured with classic deep house pianos, chopped vocals and sub frequency bass-melodies, 'Think It Over' marks 10 years since their rise as groundbreaking dance music artists.

 Talking on their new single, Toyboy and Robin describe it as “pop tinged dance music” following a short break that has allowed them to return with a new sense of direction and fresh vision for their project.

Listen to "Think It Over" below

ToyBoy & Robin Socials: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram | TikTok

