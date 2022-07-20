How To Discover The Best Unknown Artists On Spotify

Here are the best playlists to find unknown artists on Spotify. Whether you are looking for new talent to sign or good places to pitch your music, this is the guide for you.

The jury is out. Spotify playlists have replaced radio stations as the main way to discover new music. The platform is the established kingpin of the streaming world and has poured a ton of resources into perfecting its playlist functionality.

Although radio is far from dead (video did a heck of a job though), digital streaming has become more and more popular year over year and shows no signs of slowing down. Having said that, the most popular playlists on Spotify heavily skew mainstream and pop, and don’t diverge too far from what you would hear on the radio....

If you’re looking to expose your musical palate to new sounds and aren’t afraid to step off the Algorithm (code for machines) curated path, then we’ve got an article for you.

Here are our top eight Spotify playlists to discover some of the best unknown artists in the game today. So, move aside radio deejay, your local & bedroom playlist curator is here to stay and open our ears to sounds we’ve never heard before.

Best New Artists by Pigeon & Planes

Pigeon & Planes may not have the most sizable presence on this list but what they lack in followers they make up in head-bopping jams.

Spanning a diverse range of genres, this playlist curator is bound to feature a track or two that is one click away from your Liked Songs.

Majestic Casual by Majestic Casual

Majestic Casual have made a name for themselves as shrewd tastemakers this past decade. Their selections embrace a deep curiosity and open-mindedness towards new music recommendations, so don’t be afraid to plunge into this playlist.

Fresh Finds Africa by Spotify

The freshest beats from independent artists and labels across the continent. Featuring a diversity of genres, there are sure to be several gems that will suit almost any music taste.

New Music Weekly by Monstercat

Monstercat’s digital presence is vast and coupled with their hyper-release schedule, chances are (I’m going to say 100%) you will stumble upon some pretty epic tunes.

Best Unknown Songs by Monoq

Unknown doesn’t always mean finding a track that has less than 10 plays total (cool is overrated) but Monoq does a solid job of compiling a diverse range of less played tracks.

New Artists Discovery by Going Solo

Going Solo captures the modern indie essence with New Artists Discovery. If laid-back, feel-good music sprinkled with some melancholia is your thing, look no further than this playlist.

Best New Artist by Spotify

Sometimes you just can’t beat the algorithms and Spotify probably knows you better when it comes to your taste in music. Sit back, relax and let Skynet take over.

New Music Hitlist by triple J

Triple J is a staple in Australia’s music scene and is sure to offer up a tasteful and interesting selection of new music and yet-to-be fully discovered talent.

The radio station is not afraid to take risks and explore the boundaries between genre and culture.

Final Thoughts On Discovering Unknown Artists

Writing tracks and building a solid discography is challenging enough for most artists and trying to build a brand from the ground up adds to the struggle. Luckily, the digital age has made it substantially easier to market one’s music to the masses and we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to figuring out where to host and have our music listened to.

Spotify is undoubtedly the best way to get your music out there and playlists are an effective tool to bring you new listeners. Leveraging a Spotify promotion service can help you achieve steady, organic growth and with a little bit of patience, your music has a fighting chance of gaining significant traction on the platform.

