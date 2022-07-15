VRJAM Multiverse Platform Launches Closed Beta and live event series

VRJAM Press Preview Event With Junior Sanchez (Above)

The race to the Metaverse, or whatever you want to call it, has been fast and furious, to put it mildly. From the rise of NFTs to the crash of crypto (again), the world of Web3 is still finding its stride with unprecedented resiliance. The word metaverse and other buzz terms have fueled the greatest land grab since the dot com era, and this sector is just getting warmed up.

Whether you like it or not, social media is migrating to its next manifestation, and it's a significant one. These will be worlds where we will live as avatars, own digital assets, and hide in clandestine gated rooms; it's exciting and terrifying all the same time, and it's finally here.

The world of Snowcrash, the book written by Neal Stephenson in 1992 that coined the term 'metaverse' is suddenly tangible. No, it wasn't Mark Zuckerberg that created it; he simply grabbed it and repurposed it as his own. So what's next?

VRJAM, a company originally rooted in VR technology, has been pondering that question for a while now. What do people want to do when they get there? Why do they want to go there? What prevents this all from becoming a big digital cesspool?

The answers are not easy; they are learned through trial and error, and those with too many errors on their balance sheets fade into the digital ether. VRJAM is making some bets, but they are hedging them with some truly revolutionary technology and several approaches to the platform as a whole. As they say in the tech start-up world, "pivot or die."

Today VRJAM took the first step in launching their version of what has been lumped into the "metaverse" category, and you can check it out right now if you have a higher-end PC at the ready. Head HERE to sign up for an invite.

With four years of development under its belt and some impressive accomplishments on its resume to date, VRJAM is coming in hot and potentially showing us what this meta thingy is going to really look like.

The company has sourced key advisors from across the music, tech, and entertainment verticals to power its innovation and expand the perspective of what this platform can truly be.

So what's the big difference? VRJAM can actually supply a true live experience for performance, as you can see in the video above with Junior Sanchez performing a DJ set live with almost zero latency. The platform also offers rich and vibrant graphics and gives users the experience of playing a 'triple A game' online. Minecraft is cool and all, but to create a true living, breathing world that people want to hang out in, you need to up the ante quite a bit.



The current iteration of VRJAM's Closed Beta requires a decent PC and can be used with both a Meta Quest VR headset or as the more traditional 2D experience on your flat screen. If you can get an invite or make your way on to the closed beta, there will be an array of live events, music performances, and immersive experiences happening every week until the Open Beta. So what are you waiting for, well unless you are a mac user or have a Chromebook, then you will need to wait a little longer.

Magnetic will be hosting some events and wandering around, so come say hello if you make it in!

From VRJAM:

The virtual world within which user experiences exist is called ‘5th Dimension’, a fascinating, music and entertainment flavored game world that offers gamers and music fans alike a rich array of experiences that will redefine the convergence between blockchain and virtual reality.



The 5th Dimension game world is built on a novel server solution developed and designed by VRJAM. It enables data transfer at near real time that is used to manage the operation of its software on remote devices enabling a massively scalable solution for content distribution at sub second latency.

The 5th Dimension will unveil a line up of events soon that will not only include live music and DJ performances but also educational and informative sessions, with leaders and visionaries from the world of tech and crypto, and also members of the VRJAM creative and tech teams. VRJAM is created to not only provide immersive live entertainment but also help further proliferate the understanding of Web3 and its full scope and potential for individuals and businesses globally. Look on VRJAM’s Discord HERE for more information on upcoming events.

VRJAM began life in 2018, and the core technology platform has been built by a team of tech professionals who live and breathe live entertainment, and its brand new board of advisors will be key to the success of the platform’s public launch.



The VRJAM advisory board is made up of a team of gaming, film, and entertainment industry veterans who jointly devise the operational strategy for the company in collaboration with VRJAM’s executive team. Board members include hip-hop pioneer Arabian Prince (founding member of N.W.A), electronic music industry veteran Jonas Tempel (Beatport Co-Founder), Scott Hagen, CEO of heritage turntable and music hardware brand, Victrola, and Susan Paley (CEO of DropLabs & former Executive Vice President of Beats By Dre).

They will also be joined by Steve Satterthwaite (Managing Partner at Red Light Management), film industry legend Richard Widgery (CEO of Take4D), tech specialist Robert Boehm (VP of Photon Engine), Andrea Chang (Partner at NGC Ventures), as well as Kenzi Wang (CEO at AU21 Capital).



Sam Speaight, CEO and Founder of VRJAM commented: “This is an exciting time for VRJAM. We’ve been working tirelessly behind the scenes, with the support of our advisory board, to create a truly revolutionary platform for artists and fans to enjoy together. We’re delighted to have valuable input from our advisors who are the best in their fields and we’re excited to reveal our platform to the world in the very near future.”

Jonas Tempel, Co-Founder of Beatport, said: “I’ve always had a very optimistic view of technology and its ability to change cultures at scale. The VRJAM vision boldly pushes towards what a true ‘omniverse’ will look like and joins the band of new platforms pushing into Web3 thinking.”

Arabian Prince, N.W.A Co-Founder & tech entrepreneur, commented: “Web3 and its multiverse are coming together to form a brave new world for music, socialization, gaming, and even commerce. The VRJAM platform is weaving together what the future looks like for all of us."

VRJAM not only offers the entertainment industry a new revenue opportunity but also presents a revolutionary way to enjoy live events via its immersive and interactive virtual reality platform.