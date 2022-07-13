Weedsday Playlist: PuffDAO Founders Alex & Ashlee Share 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh
Alex Engle and Ashlee Belzo met a couple of years ago working at a Los Angeles dispensary. She was the head of marketing and he was running the distribution arm of the company. When they connected at the beginning of 2022 over their love for crypto, they wanted to find a way to merge web3, community and cannabis…that’s when PuffDAO was born.
This love for community inspired their playlist laced with tunes from Shwayze, Sister Sledge, Stephen Marley and more!
“Lazy Days” by Shwayze
Shwayze is the essence of chill back summer daze, under the LA sunshine. As we get into the warmer months of 2022, we are so excited at PuffDAO for the next season of growth, opportunity and unforgettable memories.
“Weekend Friend” by Goth Babe
Goth babe is all about the brighter parts of life, living day by day all in good company. PuffDAO has curated a similar essence in such a short time. The positive energy, growth, connections and community..day by day we can only go up. Nothing but good days.
“We are Family” by Sister Sledge
“We Are Family” is a song everyone knows and can groove to. We’re building a community that feels like family and we knew this song had to be a part of the list. Friends are family you choose.
‘“Someone to Love” by Stephen Marley
This is the perfect pairing to a summer afternoon joint. This song is on repeat as we melt into the beanbags and plan future PuffDAO events.
“I”’ by Kendrick Lamar
One of the keys to succeeding in life is having self love and being confident in who you are. Our team thrives on authenticity and we love jamming to this song at the PuffDAO house, especially during our brainstorming sessions — Lift up your head and keep moving…