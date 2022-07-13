Weedsday Playlist: PuffDAO Founders Alex & Ashlee Share 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Photo Cred: lovesquish

Alex Engle and Ashlee Belzo met a couple of years ago working at a Los Angeles dispensary. She was the head of marketing and he was running the distribution arm of the company. When they connected at the beginning of 2022 over their love for crypto, they wanted to find a way to merge web3, community and cannabis…that’s when PuffDAO was born.

“Our vision is to create the first community built cannabis brand... Our core team of industry veterans will collaborate with our community of cannabis enthusiasts to create a brand that we can all be proud to smoke and call our own. We are changing the way cannabis brands operate and allowing our community to have involvement in the exclusive, high barrier legal cannabis industry.”

This love for community inspired their playlist laced with tunes from Shwayze, Sister Sledge, Stephen Marley and more!

