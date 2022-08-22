7 Alternatives To Playlist Push: Our Top Choices For Spotify Playlist Promotion

Playlist Push is a music promotion service that helps get your new music onto popular playlists. But just because it is only of the more well-known Spotify promotion tools doesn't mean it's the best for an independent artist.

Music promo is a fickle business. You want your fans to discover new music that you release but the best way to make that goal happen isn't always straightforward.

There seem to be more playlist pitching companies these days than ever, but with so many shady stipulations associated with them, how do you know which ones you should invest your money into? Because independent artists like you are often running on a shoestring budget when it comes to music promotion. While services like Playlist Push come in at the top of many Spotify promotional service lists and recommendations, that doesn't mean they are the best for you. So we did the heavy lifting and found our favorite alternatives to Playlist Push. Sites like these are unusual ways to get your music placed on playlists and connect you with curators and artists.

Each one offers slightly different ways to pitch your music, but that's the fun of finding the best one for you.

Can I Get My Music Promoted On Spotify For Free?

As with most things in the music industry, you get out of it what you put in, and you always get what you pay for. Many services online hype up free music promotions, but they are rarely worth the time and energy. From my own experience, I would avoid any free music marketing hacks or services when it comes to getting your music heard.

This is why all of the promotional services on this list of Playlist Push alternatives are paid-for services. If you want the best results, it takes an investment. But if you're serious about your music career, you will likely know it's a worthwhile investment to put some money behind your music marketing.

Partnered Projects

I've been in the music game for a while and worked with my fair share of PR agencies and marketing firms. I know how many of these online playlist promotion services work. I can tell which ones are legitimate. Partnered Projects is one of the few companies that are legitimate and who also bring results for an affordable price. Their streams don't come from specific click farm city locations; they are quality, and the authenticity helps build your fanbase organically instead of only pumping up your numbers for a short time.

I've had an incredible experience so far with Partnered Projects. It's a legitimate platform worth investing in if you're confident in your abilities. It's incredible and deserves the first position on this list of recommendations.

Indie Music Academy

This can be seen as positive or negative, depending on how you view it. Indie Music Academy focuses on quality over quantity regarding its relationships with curators and the music lists they create, so there is less chance you will be placed in many playlists. However, this may also make it more difficult to get placed.

It's okay if you're not getting added to many playlists. Adding to a few highly active lists is better because you'll get more streams. We tried running a Playlist Push campaign that got a similar number of streams. Still, it would've cost $200 less if I'd gone with Indie Music Academy.

However, there was also more risk involved - we weren't guaranteed to get any streams from Playlist Push. So while some other platforms might have had better cost-efficiency, they were often more of a gamble.

Submit Hub

SubmitHub was created to simplify communication between musicians and people with influence in the music industry. As an artist, it can be difficult to gain popularity and receive feedback. Your friends and family will probably say that your music is excellent. Still, you need to get out of that comfort zone quickly and see how your music resonates with strangers! SubmitHub is a superb way of getting honest feedback on your tracks promptly.

Some feedback is constructive and goes into great detail. I have seen playlists that have taken the time to be specific and give their honest opinion about tracks. Rejections often happen without any explanation. This could be in the form of an unanswered email or people not responding to your music. The responses on SubmitHub are not always sugar-coated. You may get constructive criticism, vague rejections, or unhelpful and obnoxious comments.

To be honest, I'm not super impressed with this one and would likely recommend options higher on this list to my friends looking to up their music promotional game.

Boost Collective

I've been working with boost for years, and I can say that they're always professional and go above and beyond to make sure you're satisfied. Their services are excellent, and their Spotify marketing is legitimate and gets you consistent listeners and fans. I've acquired more fans because of them! I've also met other artists through them, and they've been beneficial to me in developing my music career.

Suppose you're searching for excellent services to promote your music or get it added to streaming platforms. In that case, I will use them without hesitation!

They provide music to stores like Spotify and Apple Music. They aren't as well-known as some other music distributors you may have heard of, like CD Baby or DistroKid. They're a new company in the field, but they can get your music into stores without any upfront cost, and on top of that, they offer a bunch of free services too. I've used their Spotify promotion and talked with the company's co-founders, Damien and Ronan.

They're legitimate. But at the end of the day, it's up to you to decide if this model makes sense for you and your artist project.

Pitch Playlist

We've been thrilled with PitchPlaylist's service—they're a breeze to work with, have excellent communication, and are always professional. David is quick to respond to any questions we have. We've tried other music promotion services before, but PitchPlaylist is the most organic and transparent one we've found.

PitchPlaylist's reports make it easy to understand and follow where our songs are being played, which we're grateful for. We believe they've been a big part of growing our Spotify presence and look forward to working with them in the future.

Groover

Groover is a French-based company, and their curator list reflects that with mostly European curators. But they do have some non-European curators as well. If you're looking to target the EU market, that's a big plus. However, suppose you're primarily looking for US-based coverage. In that case, you might want to think twice before putting all your Grooviz into the pot. Overall, I have been pleased with using Groover.

While the stream counts aren't blowing my career out of the water, my coverage was higher than average for a PR campaign.

I always say that music promotion is like building a snowball; it gets more prominent over time. If you think you will go viral with your first Groover campaign, you must get your expectations straight. But a Groover campaign can be a great tool if you're looking to build steady progress with multiple placements.

Omarimc

Omari is honest, relatable, and somewhat successful. Though they did not meet their prediction, the part could be because the song was inappropriate for playlists. Compared with other social media campaigns, their dollars-to-streams ratio is better than what many producers can do if they promote themselves.

Predicting success as an artist is complex. It is similar to running a business in that sometimes decisions work out, and sometimes they don't. The key is to evaluate the pros and cons and make your best guess as to what will happen. Paid promotion can help, but the best growth comes from organic growth.

You cannot purchase success, but you can invest in it to increase your chances. Omari is an excellent option, to begin with. Still, it is not ideal for everyone because everyone's musical tastes are unique.

