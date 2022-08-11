Point Blank Masterclass: Arthur Baker Shows How He Produced Afrika Bambaataa’s Iconic Planet Rock

Point Blank teamed up with Arthur Baker, the legendary artist behind the production of Afrika Bambaataa’s iconic track, ‘Planet Rock’, for a complete breakdown of how the song was created.

During the video, Baker delves into the history behind the track, including what initially inspired him to create such a forward-thinking record. He then runs through some of the iconic tools and tech he used to produce that futuristic sound, such as the Fairlight for the orchestral hits, the Prophet 5 for the strings, the Micromoog for the bass, the Lexicon PCM 41 Digital Delay Processor for the vocals and a Roland TR-808 for the drums. As the legendary producer still has the project's stems, he loads them up in Ableton Live and performs a mini track breakdown during the masterclass. Be sure to watch until the end of the video, where Arthur Baker answers some long-standing questions about ‘Planet Rock.

This masterclass was filmed during this year’s IMS Ibiza, where Point Blank joined forces with Microsoft Surface and Beatport to host three days of programming. Check out what else they got up to at IMS Ibiza here.