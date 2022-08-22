Artists Who Sound Like: almost monday

Indie pop trio almost monday's songs make Monday's (and every day) a little bit better. Looking for artists who do the same? You're in the right place.

Known for their vibrant performances and potent onstage charisma, San Diego-based band almost monday is the trio behind indie pop hits "parking lot view" and "broken people." Members include Dawson Daugherty, Cole Clisby, and Luke Fabry.

With almost 2 million monthly Spotify listeners, almost monday's music is well-loved by their fans, and tours with artists like Joywave and THE DRIVER ERA have allowed the trio to play their stuff on stages across the U.S.

Of course, almost monday's selection of indie pop tracks is stellar... but you're here because you want more. We've got you!

Read on for nine artists like almost monday.

How Old Are the Members of almost monday?

Judging by Instagram posts and interviews with the trio, The members of almost monday are all around 24 years old. At least, they were when this article was written. Dawson's birthday is March 26. (That means he's an Aries.)

Fun fact: the number one song on the U.S. charts on the day Dawson was born was "Gettin Jiggy Wit It" by Will Smith. Iconic.

What is almost monday Like Live?

almost monday is a stellar band to see live.

When almost monday opened for THE DRIVER ERA, their energy was unapologetically funky and irresistibly joyful. Dawson, in particular, knew just how to get the crowd excited—which is doubly impressive considering many THE DRIVER ERA fans probably hadn't heard of almost monday before.

Read the entire Starland Ballroom concert review here.