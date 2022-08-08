Artists Who Sound Like: Amaarae

Ama Gelfi, better known by her artist, Amaarae, was raised in Accra, Ghana, and Atlanta, Georgia. In 2020, she dropped her debut album, The Angel You Don't Know, which was referred to by Pitchfork as an album "setting the global tempo for pop music."

Amaarae's uniquely soft voice is paired with syncopated electro-beats, creating a dream-like soundscape to dance to. Her track, "Sad Girlz Luv Money," featuring Moliy was remixed by Kali Uchis in 2021, skyrocketing the track into TikTok stardom and the Billboard top 100.

"Sad Girlz Luv Money" became the summer song, leaving fans anxiously awaiting Amaarae's next project. Her newest single, "A Body A Coffin," is set to be featured in Marvel's new film Wakanda Forever, a prologue to Black Panther.

Is Amaarae a Ghanaian?

Amaarae is Ghanaian and grew up in Accra, Ghana, Atlanta, the Bronx, and New Jersey. She cites this movement between the US and Ghana as an inspiration for her musical style, being able to adapt to many different environments. She describes the music scene in Accra as extraordinarily vibrant and energetic. According to her website, Amaarae would describe herself as fitting into the genre called Alté, a growing sub-genre in the Ghanaian music scene.

When Did 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' Come Out?

Amaarae released the first version of "Sad Girlz Luv Money" with Moliy in 2020 on her album The Angel You Don't Know. However, the song became extremely popular in 2021 when Kali Uchis added her verse to the track.