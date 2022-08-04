Exhausted the Liverpool-based dream-pop duo's brilliant discography? Don't worry—we've got you. Read on for fresh artists similar to the band Her's.

Her's was a Liverpool-based band made up of members Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading. Their dream-pop tracks often featured low vocals softened by glowy guitar loops.

Her's' genius shines in this gorgeous performance of hit "What Once Was."

The saddest part of writing about Her's is having to talk about them in the past tense.

While on their 2019 tour, the young duo passed away near Tonopah, Arizona. Still, as shown by the comments on the above YouTube video, their fans will be forever grateful for the beauty and possibility Her's brought to dream pop.

We're lucky to have the albums Her's made during their time alive, and we can't think of a better way to honor them than listening to those original masterpieces, seeking out more sick dream pop, and crafting playlists inspired by their tunes.

Ready for some dreamy artists? Perfect. Read on for 9 artists who sound like Her's.

For more dream pop, check out Adult Swim's compilation here.

9 Artists Similar to Her's

What Happened to That Band of Her's?

Tragically, Her's passed away in 2019 at around 1:00A.M. on March 27

How Did Her's Pass Away?

Both members of Her's passed away in a car crash.

Stephen Fitzpatrick was 24 and Audun Laading was 25. Their tour manager, Trevor Engelbrektson, also perished in the head-on, fiery collision.

We can't help but think of Viola Beach's similarly-saddening fate.

Where Is the Band Her's From?

Both members of Her's were from Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

