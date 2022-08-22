Artists Who Sound Like: Phoneboy

Phoneboy's discography is well-loved by their fans—and for good reason. Looking for artists similar to this indie-rock trio? Read on!

Indie-rock band Phoneboy is full of playful angst and DIY charm.

Phoneboy started playing local gigs around Hoboken, NJ, to revitalize Stevens Institute of Technology's less-than-huge indie scene. Now, they've played their bangers on stages across the. U.S.

Founding members Ricky Dana and Wyn Barnum met at Stevens, and bass player James Fusco is a childhood friend of Barnum's. Phoneboy has also worked closely and frequently with several artists, including Jordan Torres and Justin Magnaye.

Phoneboy's self-titled EP includes ten indie rock tracks. The most streamed of the bunch is "1987," which has earned upwards of three million Spotify listens. Other faves include "Hey, Kid!" and "Nevermind (feat. Justin Magnaye)."

With loyal fans to back them, Phoneboy's future sparkles and shines. But until Phoneboy releases their next record, you might be looking for more fresh bands just like them.

We've got you! Check out our hand-picked recs for artists similar to Phoneboy.

9 Artists Similar to Phoneboy

Where is Phoneboy from?

While Ricky grew up in Toms River, NJ, Wyn and James hail from San Francisco, CA.

What kind of music does Phoneboy make?

Phoneboy makes indie rock tunes.

We use Phoneboy's "Hey, Kid!" to define "indie sound" in our ultimate guide to indie music. Here's a quote from that article that sums up what makes Phoneboy's sound very much indie:

Unlike super-smooth, ultra-produced pop tunes that sound like they've been infused with plastic and preservatives, "Hey, Kid!" has low-fi grit. The intro's high-pitched, spoken call-out ("Ricky, clean your room!") is a bit unorthodox. It epitomizes the uniqueness and creativity that sprouts from DIY music production.

Or, even better—hear it for yourself.

Now that you know Phoneboy's small-band indie lore play 'em and tell their story. You'll def become the friend who gets aux.