Looking for artists who are a "10/10" like Rex Orange County? You're in luck, because these 9 sure are "AMAZING"!

Dan Burn-Forti

British-born Indie Bedroom Pop singer Rex Orange County has been taking the world by storm since 2015. He released his self-produced album Bcos U Will Never Be Free, instantly gaining traction. Since then, it's been gone; go, go for Rex Orange County, with the success of his subsequent three albums.

Rex Orange County has an effortless ability to fuse many genres of music, such as jazz, hip-hop, and pop. With each album, he's able to reinvent his sound and still deliver the same powerful lyrics and stories; he's able to connect with listeners sporadically and authentically.

Even though the qualities make Rex Orange County "ONE IN A MILLION," these nine artists sure give him a run for his money!

9 Artists Who Sound LIke Rex Orange County

Charlie Burg
Still Woozy
ROLE MODEL
Dominic Fike
Omar Apollo
boy pablo
Gus Dapperton
Clairo
Daniel Caesar

What is Rex Orange County's Most Popular Song?

Rex Orange County's most famous song is "Best Friend," released in 2017. The song has over 500,000,000 streams on Spotify alone.

Where Does the Name Rex Orange County Come From?

Rex Orange County is the stage name of Alex O'Connor. O'Connor got the name from teachers at his school who used to refer to him as 'The OC', hence Orange County.

Is Rex Orange County Worth Listening To?

Absolutely.

Rex Orange County is easily one of my favorite artists, and I mean, how could he not be? Every time I listen to one of his albums, I can always find a new favorite on it. There is something so soothing and comforting about his music that is rare to find. Even though it's one of his more popular songs (as it should be), I highly suggest listening to "Pluto Projector", I think it's one of the most beautiful songs I've ever heard.