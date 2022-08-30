Artists Who Sound Like ROLE MODEL

Looking for artists who will "cross your mind' like ROLE MODEL? Look no further cause these 9 will do the trick!

Daniel Prakopcyk

If you haven't listened to ROLE MODEL yet, you 100% should. Tucker Pillsbury aka ROLE MODEL makes Indie Pop music that'll make you wanna drive with all the windows or fall in love. With every song, listeners can hear a bit of flair that gives his love songs a bit of edge to them, reaching a broader audience.

ROLE MODEL released his debut album Rx in April, which featured singles like "if Jesus saves, she's my type" and "neverletyougo". He has also previously released EPs such as, our little angel (2020), oh, how perfect (2019), and his self-produced EP, ARIZONA IN THE SUMMER (2017).

Here are 9 artists who should just like ROLE MODEL

Dreamer Boy C/O Artist Souly Had C/O Artist Alexander 23 C/O Artist Peach Tree Rascals 10K PROJECTS GRADY C/O Artist Claire Rosinkranz @katiatemkin BETWEEN FRIENDS Elizabeth Miranda COIN XYZ ODIE Dustin Stanek

What's ROLE MODEL's Most Popular Song?

ROLE MODEL's most famous song is "blind", racking in nearly 84,000,000 streams on Spotify and the music video has over 3,000,000 views on YouTube. Fans believed this song to be about his relationship with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain before the two had confirmed their relationship.

Did ROLE MODEL Go To College?

Yes!

ROLE MODEL attended the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he studied Film. There he started to realize his love for music. ROLE MODEL had given himself a time frame for music and if nothing happened then that was that. Fortunately, after he released his song "stolen car", Mac Miller DM'd him on Instagram and ROLE MODEL went out to meet him; the rest is history.