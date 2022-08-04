Artists Who Sound Like Sylvan Esso

Summer might be starting to wind down but that doesn't mean your music should too. Just like Sylvan Esso, these 9 artists will be sure to turn up the heat!

Shervin Lainez

Electronic Pop duo Sylvan Esso makes music that describe as "pop music for feeling feelings" and boy are they right. It's not any easy task to combine a genre like Electronic Pop and still write songs that make people think and reflect.

Something so interesting about their music is that it feels so natural and humanlike, something very rare to find in electronic music. It makes you wanna dance and move but the messages behind some of their songs are rather deep. I think this combination shows us that sometimes instead of sitting and sulking, it's better to just try and dance it off. Life happens, things come and go.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Just like Sylvan Esso, these 9 artists will be sure to help you shake off anything life throws your way and make your playlist just a little better.

9 Artists Similar to Sylvan Esso

Overcoats Shervin Lainez Whitney Tonje Thilesen Flock of Dimes Graham Tolbert Rostam Alex John Beck Local Natives C/O Artist Rubblebucket Shervin Lainez Wet Erik Madigan Heck Caroline Rose Cara Robbins tUnE-yArDs Eliot Lee Hazel

Where did the name Sylvan Esso come from?

The duos name comes from characters in, Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery, a music inspired adventure video game.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

How did Sylvan Esso form?

The electronic pop duo, made up of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, met in 2010 in Milwaukee. Meath was in a different group at the time, Mountain Man, and Sanborn was working on solo projects. Meath had asked Sanborn to remix a song and thus Sylvan Esso was born.

What is Sylvan Esso's most popular song?

Sylvan Esso's most popular song is "Coffee", released back in 2015. The song has over 100,000,000 streams on Spotify alone and the music video has over 10,000,000 views.