The Best MIDI Cables of 2022: The Only Ones You Should Think About Getting For Your Studio

Here is the ultimate list of midi cables to get this year. Stop letting poor quality cables, bad products, and wrong adapters ruin your production session. Snag these best midi cables now...

MIDI cables are one of the music studio's most commonly used tools. They bring so much to the table and are so quintessential to our workflows as musicians that when they don't work as intended, our production sessions come to a screeching halt.

And between things moving around, wires getting crossed, and simple degradation of the MIDI cables over time, MIDI cables can stop working as intended, a bit more common than you might expect. At least if you try and cut corners by purchasing cheap cables.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But when it comes time actually to look into the best midi cables on the market, you are overwhelmed with options. Sow e did the heavy lifting, reviewing, and patching to find you the best MIDI cables of 2022.

So let's dive in...

What Is MIDI Cable?

You use MIDI, or Musical Instrument Digital Interface, cables to connect keyboards and electronic musical devices to computers. The MIDI cables are labeled as "In" and "Out" plugs, but they will not work if they are connected to electronic instrument ports that are labeled the same.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is because the data flow that the plugs show corresponds to the direction that data will go to the computer, not the port on the instrument that each cable must be connected to.

Monoprice 108532 MIDI Cable

I highly recommend it to my friends and other artists as Monoprice is a reliable brand with excellent standards for the products they release. This standard-keyed 5-pin DIN connector allows you to sync up and connect almost all MIDI devices. This MIDI cord is an old standard compatible with MIDI-to-MIDI connections. The company that made this product also made sure it was RoHS compliant, so you know that it does not contain any environmental toxins.

I have been a musician and DJ for over seven years and have always used MonoPrice PA XLR wires for my live shows. They have never failed me and are of high quality. I have never had any grounding or shielding issues. I had 16 25-foot XLRs and two 30-foot XLRs before I bought three more.

If you have any problems, you can open them up and fix them. I had one bent, but that was because the person who helped me with my shoulder surgery didn't attach it correctly. I set it, and it's not a wiring problem but a personnel one. Save yourself money and headaches, and buy these for your live gigs.

Cable Matters 5 Pin DIN MIDI Cable

Cable Matters is a brand known for its cables and related products. It offers a variety of threads and connectors, including MIDI cables, which provide excellent value for money. The Cable Matters MIDI cable can be a great pick if you are looking for multiple MIDI cables for all your MIDI controllers. This is because it comes as a pack of 2 cables, giving you a fantastic value for money. These cables are 5-pin to 5-pin cables, making them very versatile.

Each of these cables also has a length of 6 feet, which is the same as more premium options. Unlike other budget-friendly and entry-level options, this pack of MIDI cables offers a lifetime warranty for both of its MIDI cables, making them more reliable.

I've bought a few of these, and the cords are pretty thin. But I haven't had any problems after using them for a month. They fit well into the plugs, the shielding hasn't come off, and the MIDI information transfers reliably from one end to the other. The thin cables don't have that solid, chunky feel, but they work fine.

Snag Them Here

Roland UM-ONE-MK2 MIDI Cable

Roland

This Roland MIDI cable is a great way to connect your instrument to your PC. It has a single USB plug and two MIDI ports, so you can record audio from your instrument and use your computer as an output device. This lets you mix the audio in real-time and save your edits for later. I have used this with my Korg MS20 and Ableton, and it worked seamlessly.

This cable is powered by USB, so it doesn't require an external power source. This also works with iPads through the Apple iPad Camera Connection Kit. These two features make this product simply unique, freeing you from bulky computer equipment.

Snag It Here

LiDiVi MIDI Cable

LiDiVi

Lidivi is a newer brand than most other MIDI brands, so most of its offerings are more compatible with recent MIDI controllers, like the MIDI cable. Lividi's MIDI cable can be a good choice if you have a newer MIDI controller that uses USB connectors to your computer. This MIDI cable comes with a USB to 5-pin connector thanks to a built-in adapter and converter.

This MIDI cable is of premium quality and has a standard length of 6.5 feet. The build quality is quite sturdy, and you get a 1-year warranty, making it a long-lasting cable. I have several retroes, modern synth keyboards, and different DAWs.

I was always having trouble finding a USB / MIDI connector that would work well with any combination of synths and DAWs, but then I got this one. It's amazing! The USB / MIDI connection is always there when I need it. The only downside is that the cables look a bit flimsy.

Snag It Here

Cable Matters 500041 MIDI to MIDI Cable

Amazon

Cable Matters offers a two-pack of MIDI cables perfect for building your studio or connecting a few synths and drum machines to one device. There is a lifetime warranty, too, so you're covered if you don't lose or accidentally damage it.

I have an MPC One as my main sequencer, and I wanted to connect a keyboard controller, control a midi cable to connect to my pedal, and sync my drum machine.

I chose to connect the keyboard and pedal to the drum machine's integrated MIDI ports and the Circuit with this cable interface so it could have in and out control. It works great, and in sync, the drum machine recognizes it right away, and you can assign the MIDI inputs and outputs per channel without any problems. This cable is well-built and long enough for my needs. The only downside is that the IN/OUT labels are just small pieces of tape that can easily fall off. I just put on better labels, and that solved the problem.

Snag Them Here

DigitalLife USB C MIDI Cable

Amazon

DigitalLife produces various electronics products and accessories, such as the MIDI cables shown here, which can be an excellent option for those looking for something versatile.

DigitalLife's MIDI cable is an excellent option for those who need a versatile and reliable MIDI cable. This DigitalLife MIDI cable is a versatile option, thanks to its functionality and features. The best thing about this MIDI cable is that it uses USB type B to USB type C connectors, so it works with your computer and smartphone. For connecting your MIDI controller to either of these, you can use its 5.9 feet length. However, this Digitalife MIDI cable does not come with a warranty.

Snag Them Here

Hosa MID-320-BK MIDI to MIDI Cable

No matter if you're on stage or in a big studio, you need to be able to move around freely. That's where this top MIDI cable from Hosa comes in, with its 20-foot length. Plus, the company that made it is famous for their skill in making these audio cables.

This wire has extra-durable nickel-plated plugs, which also improve signal transmission. The rest of the cable is covered with a copper spiral shield to prevent electromagnetic and radio frequency interference.

Snag Them Here

TENINYU USB to MIDI Cable

This cord is another option for recording audio from MIDI to your computer. It's a simple-to-install adapter, allowing you to use it immediately. It also works for Windows and Mac, so no matter what system you use, you won't have any problems.

The 5-pin connectors support input and output of up to 16 channels so you can run multiple audio parts from a single device. This gives you more creative license, allowing you to mix as many tracks as you wish.

This could allow just about anyone to start recording their electronic music on their computer, as it's one of the more inexpensive options in the market. It's a necessary device you need to start recording, mixing, and editing your audio. Plus, the included instruction sheet makes using the cable uncomplicated.

Snag Them Here

MeloAudio RS10242-2 MIDI Cable

You will need a MIDI keyboard cable that connects directly to your iPhone or iPad if you want to use it with iOS 10.32 devices and up. This USB to Lightning MIDI cable is guaranteed to work and does not require any adapters or OTG cables.

This MIDI cable for the keyboard is made from materials optimized to deliver signals almost instantaneously while ensuring the highest possible audio quality. These materials are made from durable alloys and are lightweight, making the product portable and long-lasting.

I bought this cable to connect my Yamaha YDP-184 R Digital Piano to the iPad to improve note recognition using the Simply Piano app. The often suggested alternative setup is using a standard USB cable (B male to A male) connected to lighting to a USB camera adapter. However, having one cable instead of two does the job and works flawlessly. I highly recommend it.

Snag Them Here

Roland RMIDI-B3 MIDI Cable

The Roland Black Series MIDI Cable is perfect for those needing high-quality MIDI cables for their pedalboard, studio instruments, or other equipment. The connectors are made with commercial-grade nickel for superior signal quality, making them perfect for professional use.

This product also includes high-density shielding to prevent interference from other sources, making it ideal for running different synths in my tiny bedroom studio. You can use it on hardware, drum machines, laptops, modular synths, and more. I love using this on my Roland Fantom-06 and my Korg MS20.

I've tried out a bunch of different MIDI cables throughout the years, and the inexpensive ones always end up falling apart at the adapter end. These Roland black series are pretty solid and flexible interconnect - only time will tell, but I think they'll last for a while.

Snag Them Here

OTraki USB MIDI Cable

This makes it perfect for traveling musicians who want to take their music with them wherever they go. This MIDI cable is designed differently than other MIDI cables with USB to 5-pin connectors. It has internal adapters and connectors inside its USB housing, which makes it much smaller. Even though it is 6.5 feet long, it is compact and great for portable usage. Unfortunately, OTraki, a smaller brand of audio products, does not include any form of warranty with this MIDI cable.

The interface functioned adequately under Windows 10 on my machine and didn't necessitate any drivers beyond those that Windows automatically installed. The one slight issue of concern is the structural integrity of the design.

The USB connector is not level with the adapter's plastic body because the cable's weight has caused it to bend slightly. I wonder how long this product will last because of this. I am still happy with my purchase because it worked when I plugged it in.

Snag Them Here