The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks of July 2022

Here we are mid summer and July has come to a close already but we still hear the music playing strong with some massive new tracks from the month.

Dance-floors are melting from the releases last month including Guy J's latest release that took a strong hold into the top of the Progressive House charts. Some epic new original music from Gorkiz and Nufects as well as Nikko.Z remixed by HAEN are on our radar in addition to the Hakan Özürün original remixed by Dimuth K.

You will also want to take a full listen to The Soundgarden Summer Collection 2022 including the new original from Kike Roldan & Domingo + amongst other solid tracks.

Checkout the top 15 Progressive House selections of July 2022 below and stream the whole chart as well.

See past Progressive House charts here.

That brings us to end of the best of July 2022 progressive picks. For your listening enjoyment the Progressive House playlist on Spotify will now be added monthly so you can play it for hours on end as we continue to add more charts.

Stream the whole chart here on Spotify:

You can also stream the chart on Soundcloud here:

We hope you enjoy these hand picked chart selections and remind you to "Like" and follow along on our playlists to keep up to date. Also remember that sharing is caring when it comes to music the more we support artists and producers, the more they can keep making the amazing music that we all enjoy.

