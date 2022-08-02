June brought on the summer heat and summer sounds in full swing with temperatures soaring in Miami and around the world.

There were so many stand out productions this month across the Progressive House genre as well as with-in labels themselves releasing amazing new music week after week. Notable releases this month come from artists including Rauschhaus, Panayiotis Tassis, Ezequiel Arias and Sebastian Sellares.

We also get some top notch remixes of recent and classic Progressive tracks including The Cobb remixing Kamilo Sanclemente's "Return of the Jedi" as well as Chris Odium remixing the 1993 classic "Nothing" by James Holden featuring Julie Thompson with his fresh new bootleg cut.

Checkout the top 15 Progressive House selections of June 2022 below and listen to the whole chart as well.

See past Progressive House charts here.

The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks of June 2022 Check out the very best progressive house tracks of June 2022 for your listening and dancing enjoyment. "KAIJU (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RAUSCHHAUS [MANGO ALLEY] 1 / 15

"KAIJU (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RAUSCHHAUS [MANGO ALLEY]

Rauschhaus has been on a productive roll with excellent original and remixes coming out one after another. True to the his quality style he delivers a top notch new Progressive House original entitled "Kaiju" on the Mango Alley label.

"NOTHING (CHRIS ODIUM BOOTLEG REMIX)" - JAMES HOLDEN & THOMPSON [FREE DOWNLOAD]

South Florida based producer Chris Odium revisits "Nothing" this 30 year old classic Progressive House original from James Holden & Julie Thompson. Sounding just as fresh today, this remix really makes a fresh take on the original and will bring you back as soon as you hear it!

"NA (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PANAYIOTIS TASSIS [DISSIDENT]

This emotive and epic vibe in "NA" from artist Panayiotis Tassis is one you have to check out on the Dissident label.

"SKY ABOVE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - EZEQUIEL ARIAS & SEBASTIAN SELLARES [REPLUG RECORDS]

Presenting their first ever collaborative project, Ezequiel Arias and Sebastian Sellares land on Cid Inc's Replug Records with "Sky Above". Pitched somewhere comfortably between dreamy reverie and symphonic bliss, its warm machine gun style groove and flickering percussive arrangements marry perfectly with percolating effects and panoramic arps.

"REVENGE OF JEDI (THE COBB REMIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND]

Deepwibe Underground keeps delivering the top progressive productions and this new remix of Kamilo Sanclemente's track "Revenge Of The Jedi" by The Cobb is a massive tune!

"SWAYING TREES (JOCHEM HAMERLING REMIX)" - JAAP LIGHTHART [MANUAL MUSIC]

Jochem Hamerling is on remix duties for the song "Swaying Trees" with a very strong remix with clever usage of Jaap Lighthart's original melodic theme in the breaks.

"IN THE ZONE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - KASEY TAYLOR & KARL PILBROW [SUDBEAT MUSIC]

"In The Zone" is a classic meeting of minds collaboration of Kasey Taylor and Karl Pilbrow releasing on Hernan Cattaneo's label Sudbeat Music. A funky tom percussion leads us into shimmering arps and bass sweeps before the main tribal bass pattern tears a hole in the dance floor. Deep and wildly hypnotic, the track grows with tempered menace toward and satisfying main break, after that, the floor ignites!

"INDIGEO (ORIGINAL MIX)" - HOBIN RUDE [MNL]

Hobin Rude makes his return on MNL flying solo with two brand new pieces of progressive house delight including the the mysterious sounding "Indigeo".

"MENTALISM (EANP THE FUTURE REMIX)" - RIC NIELS & GEORGE ALHABEL [MANGO ALLEY]

The entire "Mentalism" release by Ric Niels & George Alhabel on Mango Alley is of exceptional quality and in particular the remix by EANP will take you on an auditory journey.

"DANCE WITH WOLVES (EXTENDED MIX)" - LITCHI [PERSPECTIVES DIGITAL]

"Dance With Wolves" finds LITCHI creating a memorable synth sequence that rolls with neat, swung efficiency to sit within a hypnotic bedrock of bouncing bassline sequence and ticking percussive top line. Rising and falling with consummate ease, the different elements weave an immaculate path as each takes center stage, coming together in a rousing crescendo at the track's driving post-breakdown dénouement.

"SPELLBIND (ORIGINAL MIX)" - STAN KOLEV [OUTTA LIMITS]

Consistent and conscious music keeps releasing from Stan Kolev and his Outta Limits label. This new progressive original "Spellbind" is a must hear.

"OVERWHELMING (CLUB MIX)" - STEFANDRÉ [BLUE MAGENTA]

The Blue Magenta label presents their fifth release which comes from Norwegian musician Stefandré. Helmed by deep groovy beats and an impeccable melody "Overwhelming" is one of those progressive tracks that will grab listeners from the first time they hear and experience it.

"FEEL AGAIN (ORIGINAL MIX)" - FOGLIGHT [MANGO ALLEY]

Another excellent track on the Mango Alley imprint with "Feel Again" by foglight.

"MANIFEST (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DOFAMINE [SHAMBHALA MUSIC]

Artist Dofamine presents this organically flowing new original "Manifest" on Shambhala Music.

"MKARAYANA (JFR REMIX)" - GOLAN ZOCHER [AMITABHA]

AMITABHA welcomes back Argentinian JFR who brings a stupendous remix of the well-received "Karayana" by the Israel-based Golan Zocher.

That brings us to end of the best of June 2022 progressive picks. For your listening enjoyment the Progressive House playlist on Spotify will now be added monthly so you can play it for hours on end as we continue to add more charts.

Stream the whole chart here on Spotify:

You can also stream the chart on Soundcloud here:

We hope you enjoy these hand picked chart selections and remind you to "Like" and follow along on our playlists to keep up to date. Also remember that sharing is caring when it comes to music the more we support artists and producers, the more they can keep making the amazing music that we all enjoy.

