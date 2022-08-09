Blu DeTiger Announces Her Headlining North American Blu DeTour Dates

Blu DeTiger by Haley Appell

After a full Spring and Summer touring schedule, bass phenom Blu DeTiger has announced that she will embark on a full headlining tour this November and December called the Blu DeTour, with support from opener Tiffany Day.

If you haven't had a chance to catch Blu DeTiger live yet this summer, she is a force to be reckoned with onstage and this tour will allow her to showcase her talents fully. 24-year-old Blu is an accomplished bass player, with a complete command of the microphone, and hits like "Blondes" and "Hot Crush Lover" will be crowd favorites.

Blu DeTiger - Blu DeTour

Blu is no stranger to the road. She and her band have been touring steadily on the festival circuit for the better part of 2021 and 2022. The band will be at Sacred Rose Festival in Bridgeview, Illinois on August 28th and the Life Is Beautiful Music and Art Festival in Las Vegas on September 16th. Upcoming international dates include the Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg, Germany on September 23rd and Lollapalooza Berlin on September 24th and 25th.

Blu has also had collaborative releases in 2022, the first was the EP Blutooth/enough 4 U with Chromeo, and her funky, fun track "Crash Course" with Biig Piig. In addition to her music, expect to see Blu in the fall campaign for American Eagle.

With 2022 sets at Funk On The Rocks, The Governers Ball in New York, Bonnaroo, The Great Escape Festival, and Bottlerock Napa to just list a few of the shows already under this band's belt, Blu and Co. are more than ready for the spotlight on this headlining tour!

The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 10, at 12 PM PT at https://www.bludetiger.com/tour. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 12, at 10 AM local time.