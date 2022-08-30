Bubba Brothers - ‘Basstribe EP’

Fantastic DJ and music production duo Bubba Brothers are back with a new impressive release, a 2-track remarkable EP ‘Basstribe’ comes out via the duo’s own label Mossdeb Sounds.

The duo consisting of Eliseu Correia and Justino Santos have more than five years of experience behind the mixing decks; during this time, their project has taken them far, performing at the most iconic venues and festivals around the world, like Dancefloor Leiria in Portugal, Ministry of Sound in London, and recently Es Paradis in Ibiza. Bubba Brothers have undoubtedly become one of the most popular and sought-after acts in the Dance music world; with their releases being proof of this, their tracks have been featured on influential charts like the Beatport Top 100. The duo is here with a new product that will indeed surpass its previous success.

Purchase This EP Right Here

The opening track, ‘Bass’ starts the party with a pounding beat with playful small percussive elements that get the listener into the overall magnetic vibe. A bouncy and well-rounded mighty bass and panned sounds keep the track dynamic and energetic. Talking voice samples take space in the middle of the mix. This track indeed brings a powerful vibe to the dance floors everywhere. Synth stabs appear in the middle of the track, making this song reach a new level.

Next up is ‘Tribe’ with conga lively percussive beat, powerful basslines, and playful vocal chops; more minor sonic elements play around in the mix as the track makes its way to constant drops that add a new layer of sound every time. The powerful lower-end maintains the party going, and towards the end of the track, a layer of pads and synths takes the spotlight, adding a new melody to which the beat can wrap around to take the party feel to new heights.

Lovers of House music and excellent listening and the dancing journey will find this EP a new instant favorite as the tracks evolve and transform themselves into powerful and energizing experiences for everybody who’d listens.

Bubba Brothers are on a mission to conquer the Dance music world, one release at a time. Make sure to follow them as they continue to put out impressive productions.

‘Basstribe’ is available now in all major online stores and streaming platforms.

Listen and buy ‘Basstribe’ now

