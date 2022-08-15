Champagne Poetry Sample: Where Drake Found The Sounds For The 'Certified Lover Boy' Single

Let's dive into the two samples used in Drake's Champagne Poetry single off his latest Certified Lover Boy album and uncover some fun facts surrounding the release.

"Champagne Poetry" was released on September 3rd of, 2021 and was the leading single off Drake's album Certified Lover Boy.

And as with many raps, hip-hop, and RnB songs, the track's foundations are built on samples from other pieces throughout history. These samples are often glanced over by the average listener who assumes that it is likely the producer, in this case, Noah '40' Shebib, that produced the track from top to bottom. But this couldn't be further from the case.

So let's dive into the two primary samples from which Drake's 'Champagne Poetry" derives its sound and some other fun facts you may not have known about the release.

The Champagne Poetry Sample(s)

"Navajo" By Masego

This track starts with the iconic vocal sample that Drake pulled to use as a sample in his single. The repetitive chants 'I love you, I love you" are instantly recognizable and act as a leading intro section of the single.

While Masego's track flew under the radar for quite some time, Drake's use of the sample helped pour fuel on the fire and skyrocketed this song to popularity.

But note that Drake doesn't consider Masego to be the original singer of these lyrics (...but we'll cover that later in this article)

"Until I Found The Lord" By The Gabriel Hardeman Delegation

While the beat on "Champagne Poetry" is pretty minimal, there is a soft and delicately filtered vocal sample acting as the harmonic bedrock of the beat. This sample is pulled from a Gabriel Hardeman Delegation, looped softly in the backdrop of the "Champagne Poetry."

Drake's sample usage aside, this track is well worth a full listen in its entirety as it's quite a deep and reflective track in its own right.

Fun Facts About The Champagne Poetry Sample

Every song has hundreds of small anecdotes and misconceptions surrounding it that mostly go unnoticed by the general public. But we found the best fun facts attached to Drake's iconic release.

Drake Doesn't Consider Masego The Writer Of The Sample.

While most people accredited Masego as the artist behind the sample used in the intro, Drake sees the Beatles as having first penned the lines. As such, Drake credits the Lennon-McCartney duo in the track's credits.

The lyrics were pulled, according to Drake, from The Beatles' song 'Michelle.'

There Is A Through Line Here

"Champagne Poetry" shares many similarities with the open track of Drake's Nothing Was The Same, ' Tuscan Leather.'

Some fans have gone on to speculate that the continuity of the sound and vibe means a shared narrative is told throughout the artist's albums.

Art Speaks For Itself

The album artwork of Certified Lover Boy comprises pregnancy women emojis designed by Damien Hirst, a UK-based digital artist.