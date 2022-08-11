Skip to main content

These DJ Are Biking To 2022's Amsterdam Dance Event, and You Can Join Them

Here's everything you need to know about joining the DJs cycling from London to ADE in 2022.
As Amsterdam Dance Event comes closer and closer, new and exciting updates continue to pour in about how this ADE will be the most innovative festival yet. 

The latest update comes from the Charity Bridges for Music which are raising funds for its program that provides quality education to young talent in underserved communities in South Africa. 

The 6th annual ADE CYCLE will take place between London and Amsterdam this year. The route will consist of 4 stages of 120km and will take the riders through the UK, France, Belgium, and the south part of the Netherlands. The route will end at the ADE Hub with a special welcome lunch for all finishers and drinks! 

With previous years welcoming the likes of James Haskell, Arielle Free, Richie Hawtin and Joris Voorn, as well as riders from leading music companies such as Beatport, Pioneer, Resident Advisor and Awakenings, this year’s crew has already locked in the likes of Msaki, Rebekah, Dope Saint Jude and confirmed partnerships with SONOS, as well as riders from Parlophone/FFRR, Fabric and more to be announced.

