Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Signature Ram's Head Big Muff: Reverb.com Announces Tasty New Effects Pedal

Reverb.com announces a new guitar and effects pedal available only on their site that models the signature guitar tones of the legendary J Mascis.

Nothing catches my attention more than signature artist series product lines. Being able to access the signature sound a successful artist has built their career off of, and use it in your creative way, is beyond inspiring.

So when I heard that Reverb.com teamed up with J Mascis to release an exclusive guitar and effects pedal that only Reverb.com's customers can snag.

What We Know About This Pedal So Far

The sound of the pedal offers the artist's signature fuzz and sustain features that add both grit and power to your guitars and synths. This unique edition pedal features signature graphics and the same great tone of the reissue, housed in a die-cast chassis with a white and violet finish and includes true bypass switching, a 9V battery, and the option of being powered by a 9V AC adapter.