Full Lyrics And Analysis Of Emei's Song 'Trust Issues

TikTok Viral Chinese American Alt Pop Emei explains the meaning behind the complete lyrics of her latest single "Trust Issues"

Alt-pop meets rock Chinese American singer/songwriter Emei just dropped her latest single, "Trust Issues." After seeing a fair amount of initial success after a few songs went viral On TikTok, Emei's latest single is an open discussion about the issues the artist experiences in their life.

The biggest issue facing the artist is the onset of adulthood, where she has been forced to the issues of self-reliance and the issues that it can cause.

We had a chance to catch up with the artist, where she explained the deeper meaning behind the full lyrics to "Trust Issues."

Full Lyrics To Emie's "Trust Issues"

VERSE 1:

Had a dream where they shaved my head

Top model makeover stitch

Heads up from the subconscious

New look still I got upset

Got a doctor on the interweb

Say it means I need a safety net

New faces leaving me on read

New cities getting to my head

PRE-CHORUS:

Calling them incompetent cause I might need control

Recovering perfectionist I'm learning to let go

CHORUS:

I’ve got trust issues

Jumping out the plane

Without a parachute

Micromanage up until I

Blow a fuse

Don't like it when they tell me

But I know I do

I’ve got trust issues

VERSE 2:

Everybody likes to give advice

Optimists are hard to fight

Telling me how to live my life

Take it chill give it time

But I’m impatient like to plan ahead

gotta be 10 out of 10

when I see it going out of line

Tell myself it’s a waste of time

PRE-CHORUS:

Calling them incompetent cause I might need control

Recovering perfectionist, I'm learning to let go

WORKING CHORUS:

I’ve got trust issues

Jumping out the plane

Without a parachute

Micromanage up until I

Blow a fuse

Don't like it when they tell me

But I know I do

I’ve got trust issues

Analysis Of Emei's Lyrics 'Trust Issues

Emei's brand is centered around witty and cheeky lyrics and charismatic lingering melodies. And with that in mind, there truly is no better person in the world than herself to unpack the deeper meanings, inspirations, and anecdotes surrounding the lyrics of her latest single.

"Had a dream where they shaved my head

Top model makeover stitch"

I actually fully was watching America's Next Top Model and had a stress dream the night before the session that we wrote Trust Issues. I normally like to start songs with a specific observation as the concept and this time it was about this random dream I had. Once I have the specific observation down, the song unraveled into the realization that it was about my inability to trust.

"Say it means I need a safety net"

This line refers to the meaning of the shaved head dream. It's supposed to mean you're at a point where you want to let go but can't and need some sort of protection to catch you if you take a leap. Thus, leading to the chorus!

"New faces leaving me on read

New cities getting to my head"

I just moved to LA in February and have been writing a lot about this transition. I wrote this one in April, two months after I moved.

"But I’m impatient like to plan ahead

gotta be 10 out of 10"

I'm impatient AND a planner AND very much an ungodly perfectionist. It's good and bad but definitely worse recently than good.

"Don't like it when they tell me

But I know I do"

It's funny how a lot of people can tell you all the issues you clearly have but you won't accept them until you realize it yourself. This line is referring to my obvious denial until things hit the fan and I have to come face to face with my issues.

"Everybody likes to give advice

Optimists are hard to fight"

Whenever I'm struggling and someone gives me unsolicited advice, I appreciate them trying to help but man, does it frustrate me. This whole verse is dedicated to people telling me to chill out because everything will fall into place. Unfortunately, that's so much easier said than done.

"Jumping out the plane

Without a parachute"