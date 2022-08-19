Full Lyrics And Analysis Of Emei's Song 'Trust Issues
Alt-pop meets rock Chinese American singer/songwriter Emei just dropped her latest single, "Trust Issues." After seeing a fair amount of initial success after a few songs went viral On TikTok, Emei's latest single is an open discussion about the issues the artist experiences in their life.
The biggest issue facing the artist is the onset of adulthood, where she has been forced to the issues of self-reliance and the issues that it can cause.
We had a chance to catch up with the artist, where she explained the deeper meaning behind the full lyrics to "Trust Issues."
Full Lyrics To Emie's "Trust Issues"
VERSE 1:
Had a dream where they shaved my head
Top model makeover stitch
Heads up from the subconscious
New look still I got upset
Got a doctor on the interweb
Say it means I need a safety net
New faces leaving me on read
New cities getting to my head
PRE-CHORUS:
Calling them incompetent cause I might need control
Recovering perfectionist I'm learning to let go
CHORUS:
I’ve got trust issues
Jumping out the plane
Without a parachute
Micromanage up until I
Blow a fuse
Don't like it when they tell me
But I know I do
I’ve got trust issues
VERSE 2:
Everybody likes to give advice
Optimists are hard to fight
Telling me how to live my life
Take it chill give it time
But I’m impatient like to plan ahead
gotta be 10 out of 10
when I see it going out of line
Tell myself it’s a waste of time
PRE-CHORUS:
Calling them incompetent cause I might need control
Recovering perfectionist, I'm learning to let go
WORKING CHORUS:
I’ve got trust issues
Jumping out the plane
Without a parachute
Micromanage up until I
Blow a fuse
Don't like it when they tell me
But I know I do
I’ve got trust issues
Analysis Of Emei's Lyrics 'Trust Issues
Emei's brand is centered around witty and cheeky lyrics and charismatic lingering melodies. And with that in mind, there truly is no better person in the world than herself to unpack the deeper meanings, inspirations, and anecdotes surrounding the lyrics of her latest single.
"Had a dream where they shaved my head
Top model makeover stitch"
I actually fully was watching America's Next Top Model and had a stress dream the night before the session that we wrote Trust Issues. I normally like to start songs with a specific observation as the concept and this time it was about this random dream I had. Once I have the specific observation down, the song unraveled into the realization that it was about my inability to trust.
"Say it means I need a safety net"
This line refers to the meaning of the shaved head dream. It's supposed to mean you're at a point where you want to let go but can't and need some sort of protection to catch you if you take a leap. Thus, leading to the chorus!
"New faces leaving me on read
New cities getting to my head"
I just moved to LA in February and have been writing a lot about this transition. I wrote this one in April, two months after I moved.
"But I’m impatient like to plan ahead
gotta be 10 out of 10"
I'm impatient AND a planner AND very much an ungodly perfectionist. It's good and bad but definitely worse recently than good.
"Don't like it when they tell me
But I know I do"
It's funny how a lot of people can tell you all the issues you clearly have but you won't accept them until you realize it yourself. This line is referring to my obvious denial until things hit the fan and I have to come face to face with my issues.
"Everybody likes to give advice
Optimists are hard to fight"
Whenever I'm struggling and someone gives me unsolicited advice, I appreciate them trying to help but man, does it frustrate me. This whole verse is dedicated to people telling me to chill out because everything will fall into place. Unfortunately, that's so much easier said than done.
"Jumping out the plane
Without a parachute"
When we were writing the chorus lyrics, we were trying to find the right metaphor that encapsulates the feeling of trusting someone clearly. And this line felt exactly correct for me. When I finally trust someone, it literally feels like I'm putting my life in someone else's hands even when it's about them helping me answer emails or think of a setlist. I'm working on it but this song represents how I'm feeling, transitioning into an adult, and finally letting people in to help me.