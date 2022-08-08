Skip to main content

Entel Drops High Energy Single On Grum's Deep State Imprint

Entel drops a new progressive house single on Grum's Deep State Recordings ahead of his debut album set to release on August 19th, 202.2
entel

With the popularity of deep, melodic progressive music on a continual rise, the scene is always hungry for artists looking to deliver the timeless aspects of the genre in exciting ways. And while this is easier said than done, Columbus-based producer Entel has managed to thrive.

Entel Landed A Spot On Columbus' Top Producers: Check Out The List Here 

A couple of years ago, his dedication to the craft and unique twist on the progressive house genre caught the attention of super-star DJ Grum (Anjunabeats/Deep State). Since then, Grum has consistently supported Entel's music, and the results speak for themselves. 

A series of singles, remixes and other releases have brought Entel his latest career-defining moment. Entel announces his debut album Melodies In Harmony coming August 19th on Deep State.  ‘Crisis,’ featuring vocals from Luke Coulson. Label mates Diode Eins also bring a top-tier remix to round out the album announcement.

“Crisis is a progressive track meant to soothe the soul when things get a bit stressful. The lyrical story is provided by Luke Couslon, creating a space we can dance in a moment & emotion. The song is an easy going progression that offers a feeling opposite to its name, where we can be at peace with the world around us.” - Entel'

Stream "Crisis" Below, Out Now On Deep State Recordings

