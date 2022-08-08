Entel Drops High Energy Single On Grum's Deep State Imprint

Entel drops a new progressive house single on Grum's Deep State Recordings ahead of his debut album set to release on August 19th, 202.2

With the popularity of deep, melodic progressive music on a continual rise, the scene is always hungry for artists looking to deliver the timeless aspects of the genre in exciting ways. And while this is easier said than done, Columbus-based producer Entel has managed to thrive.

Entel Landed A Spot On Columbus' Top Producers: Check Out The List Here

A couple of years ago, his dedication to the craft and unique twist on the progressive house genre caught the attention of super-star DJ Grum (Anjunabeats/Deep State). Since then, Grum has consistently supported Entel's music, and the results speak for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A series of singles, remixes and other releases have brought Entel his latest career-defining moment. Entel announces his debut album Melodies In Harmony coming August 19th on Deep State. ‘Crisis,’ featuring vocals from Luke Coulson. Label mates Diode Eins also bring a top-tier remix to round out the album announcement.

“Crisis is a progressive track meant to soothe the soul when things get a bit stressful. The lyrical story is provided by Luke Couslon, creating a space we can dance in a moment & emotion. The song is an easy going progression that offers a feeling opposite to its name, where we can be at peace with the world around us.” - Entel'



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stream "Crisis" Below, Out Now On Deep State Recordings