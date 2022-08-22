Females In Drum & Bass: Ruth Royall Shares Her Favorite Girl DJs

We linked up with Ruth Royall, a leading personality in the world of drum and bass, to get her top recommendations for the bass female DJs, vocalists, and artists in the world of D&B.

Ruth Royall is a fast-rising name in the world of drum & bass. Her energetic, sub-sonic sets have captivated the eyes and ears of many throughout the genre, and her top-notch productions have made her a mainstay on many a playlist and chart.

And in the wake of her latest single, "Light The Fuse," we decided that there was no better time than now to offer a platform for the artist to gas up the many other female DJs who are crushing it in the bass music scene.



So let's dive in...

Stream Ruth Royall's Latest Single

There is no better way to get a feel for the taste of a DJ whose sound they deem newsworthy better than to listen to their latest releases and productions.

The energetic D&B track features anthemic vocals and peak-time energy that still manages to be easy on the ears and light on the feet. You can check it out below.

The rest of the article is in the words of Ruth Royall, who was kind enough to curate her list of the best female DJs leading the way in the world of drum & bass.

"Thank you, Magnetic Mag, for asking me to do this piece; so many women in the scene are smashing it right now, so I can't wait to gas them up!" - Ruth Royall

Riya

First, you can't talk about women in drum and bass without mentioning Riya's absolute trailblazer. She was one of the first female vocalists to start DJing and singing simultaneously and carved the way for many female talents that is pushing through in the scene today. Riya has been hugely supportive of me and my journey, and she continues to inspire me with her fearless attitude to music and creativity.

Charlie Tee

My second choice has to be Charlie Tee.

Her versatility as a DJ, wealth of knowledge, and passion for dance music are inspiring. She has recently landed a well-deserved prime-time spot on Radio 1, taking over the Drum and Bass show from Rene Lavice.

This is the first time a woman has been the full-time host of this show, and it marks a big turning point for representation in the scene.

Katie Koven

The third has to be Katie Koven, one half of the Bass duo Koven. She is an absolute force to be reckoned with and the definition of a drum and bass rock star.

Her live shows are next level; the energy and adrenaline rush she brings to every stage is unmatched. Her work ethic is incredible, and it's seriously paying off; she is deservedly playing to huge audiences and is flying the flag for bass music worldwide.

Charlotte Haining

One of the things I love most about bass music is the sense of connection and togetherness. Storytelling is a huge part of that connection; no one does it better than Charlotte Haining. She's started branching out and is writing for huge acts like Becky Hill, Ella Henderson, and more. Her lyrics have a way of drawing you in and giving you all kinds of feelings.

This lady has been tearing up the bass world. A Little Sound has been on every festival line-up for a good reason. Her sets are heavy AF, but her vocals give this sweet relief, soaring over the top and giving everyone goosebumps.

A Little Sound has skyrocketed in the last year, and it's incredible to watch. This rise of female talent is an excellent reflection of what audiences want to see, and the scene is leveling up and becoming more balanced.

Jenna G

Someone who has been a massive inspiration to me as a vocalist is Jenna G. Seeing her perform with the Outlook Orchestra was a big moment for me.

Her soul vocals sang live against live drum and bass put a fire in my belly! I come from a soul background and love to incorporate it as much as possible into my music; Jenna does this so effortlessly.

Eva Lazarus

Lastly has to be Eva Lazarus. She is just flawless.

A multigenre, MC, vocalist, songwriter, and style icon. She is someone I've always looked up to. We both started our musical journeys in Bristol, and I feel her roots in reggae, dub, and hip hop are synonymous with the city.

Lyrics are always something I pay attention to, and she is such a wordsmith; she weaves you through a story while putting on an incredible show while she does it.

Final Thoughts

I knowI'vee missed loads of amazing women; I could have gone on and on!

Before I go, I just want to shout out to all the fantastic women in our scene and say bass music is unique, it's filled with so much exceptional talent, and unlike many parts of the industry, everyone seems to be rooting for everyone else.

The spirit of drum and bass has always been about connection, and today more than ever, the community is thriving.